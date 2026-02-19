Mrs Konadu Amankwaa, widow of a victim of the terror attack in Burkina Faso, says she is still in shock and unable to process the devastating news

She is pleading with state authorities to assist her family in retrieving her husband’s body, stressing that she needs tangible evidence to fully accept his passing

Her emotional appeal has resonated widely, stirring sympathy and renewed calls for government intervention to support affected families

Mrs Konadu Amankwaa, wife of Bismark Amankwaa, one of the victims of the February 14, 2026, terrorist attack in Burkina Faso, has shared touching memories of her late husband as she struggles to come to terms with his passing.

The grieving widow said the memories they created together are now her only source of comfort in this difficult period.

She disclosed that she remains in shock and is still unable to fully accept the heartbreaking news of her husband’s death.

Mrs Amankwaa has appealed to state authorities to assist her family in retrieving her husband’s body from Burkina Faso, explaining that doing so would help her find closure and begin the painful process of healing.

According to her, her husband worked as an assistant to a cargo truck driver who transported goods from Ouagadougou to Kumasi and Accra.

He had embarked on one of their routine trips when they were caught in the unfortunate attack that ultimately claimed his life.

Recounting her cherished memories, she said she often reflects on the amount of time they spent together and how inseparable they were.

She spoke of their playful moments and how they lived their lives almost like siblings, sharing everything and enjoying each other’s company. She said:

"I was not in support of him going on this particular trip because we had earlier discussed him quitting the job. However, he insisted on making this one last journey."

"I am still unable to process the news of his death. I cannot believe it. I need tangible evidence as proof. I am pleading with the authorities to help us retrieve his body, if indeed it is true that he is no more."

"He is all I want in this life. I will give everything to have him come back home alive."

Details of the terror attack on Ghanaians

Details of a press statement issued by the Government of Ghana noted that a group of tomato traders from Ghana had become victims of an attack launched by a group of suspected terrorists.

The statement further noted that some eight persons were feared dead and a few others had sustained varying degrees of injuries. The government, through the statement, solidarised with the families of the victims and assured them of its full support.

Netizens express their condolences to the bereaved

Scores of netizens took to the comment section of the TikTok post to share their condolences with the bereaved wife and her family. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

Lady Nash commented:

"The lady is talking with deep emotions. May the good Lord comfort her."

Adeleke noted:

"Such a good husband. Men like this are very hard to find."

Rita Ray said:

"The woman at the back can't stop crying, this is so sad."

Simple Lady opined:

"Sorry my dear, May God help you."

Amena Ministries commented:

"Why would you go and interview a grieving person. This is not the right time to interview her; she is in a lot of pain."

