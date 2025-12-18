Renowned broadcaster Delay has set tongues wagging after stepping out in a tight jumpsuit for an event

The Delay Show presenter wore the form-fitting outfit in Kumasi on Wednesday, December 17, 2025

Delay's figure in the bodycon and her bouncing hips, while walking about, have caught the attention of fans

Media personality and entrepreneur Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, has given fans something to talk about after stepping out in style.

TV host Delay steals show with her style at a Kumasi event on December 17, 2025. Photo source: @delayghana, @gistsonline

The Delay Show host attended a programme in Kumasi on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, where she was one of the main guests.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, Delay wore a colourful multi-pattern jumpsuit with abstract prints in bright shades of pink, yellow, blue, and green.

Dazzling in her long and straight black hair that fell past her shoulders, she matched her jumpsuit with a plain-looking pair of open-toe heels.

Delay arrived at the venue of the programme, walking like a model in the middle of two young men. She was ushered to the high table after a brief interaction with one of the young men.

A look at TV presenter Delay's shape in 2020. Photo source: @delayghana

The renowned TV presenter's bodycon jumpsuit accentuated her form and showed her hips shaking, especially when she took her majestic steps.

Watch Delay's Instagram video below:

Before making her way to the programme, the philanthropic Delay had a glam session with famous makeup artist, Barimah Makeup, who shared their video online.

In the video, the famous makeup artist had Delay sitting pretty as he went about his job

Watch Barimah's Instagram video below:

Reactions to Delay's form-fitting dress

The videos of Delay in Kumasi have caught attention on social media, especially when she walked into the programme venue. Some of her fans took to the comment section to talk about her beauty, while many others were fixated on her hips and shapelier figure. Below are some of the reactions YEN.com.gh compiled.

Nana Afrah said

"The body is bodying."

Rydbergnanacyril said:

"Nampa a dompe nnim 😂❤️ sei sokoooo❤️❤️❤️."

Daavi Dzifa Adepa

"See fine wine when I grow, I want to have this nice shape."

Agaggod Rephidim said:

"Delay my giant, please use me as your dormant."

Bro Ed said:

"I know what I am looking at, and it’s beautiful in the sight of God."

Don Living Gh

"Delay wohayen wo Oman yimu paa oo. Every man's dream is to have you, because your body dey bee too much."

Emmanuel Agyarkoh Boadu

"Delay, I saw you today at kaase but due to traffic, I couldn't join you, but Delay you're beautiful."

