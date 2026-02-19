A video of a young man sharing his views after he took the aptitude test has gone viral online

A young Ghanaian man desirous of joining one of Ghana's state security services has triggered reactions over his utterances about the ongoing aptitude test.

A now-viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @brown.braon showed the young man, identified as Paa Red, being quizzed on his views after completing the test.

With a not-too-excited look, the young man, in response, indicated that the test was not easy.

He, however, stated that he answered all the questions as he had hoped.

Asked to advise applicants who are yet to take the test, the young man urged them to study hard and prepare adequately for the test.

He emphasised the need to ensure applicants are well prepared to answer the mathematics questions.

"It is not easy, and they should learn hard, especially in mathematics," he said.

The comment drew laughter from a young man in the room, who sought to find out if Paa Red was trying to insinuate that he was ill-prepared prior to taking the test.

Rules for the GNFS aptitude test

Already, the GNFS has issued a statement announcing that the aptitude test will be taken under strict rules.

At the top of this list is that the aptitude test cannot be paused, stopped, or saved once the applicant starts. The test will be automatically submitted once the allotted time elapses.

Answers must be provided to each question before proceeding to the next.

Other requirements include applicants ensuring they have a strong internet connection before taking the test.

Reactions to GNFS aptitude test

Ghanaians who checked the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the advice and issues raised by the applicant regarding the aptitude test.

user9188317509912 indicated:

"I just finished mine, but trust me, it's easy. But I don't know why it's raining under my eyes. Trust me, I'm not crying."

Puritykekeli added:

"Bro!!! Whoever is laughing here may not know what's coming. Chale, you would just think they poured water on my body."

Updatethegist added:

"I started the online exam, and everything was going smoothly at first. However, at some point, the website froze for about 15 minutes while the countdown timer continued running. It eventually resumed, but then froze again. As a result, I was only able to answer 34 out of 60 questions. It wasn't my network because I had 10GB, and the network was working fine."

Pappy J Auto stated:

"Bro, no question about my trade came oo… some electricals and some things. Eiii, I say ehhh. They were like: what comes after EKGHTL? Like, how?"

Applicants appeal to Muntaka over aptitude test

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a group had appealed to Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak regarding the aptitude test.

In a video, the group raised concerns about hitches hindering them from advancing to the next stage, with some lamenting that they are unable to progress at all.

