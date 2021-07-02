It seems singer Fameye does not believe in the belief that Ghana is a peaceful country

His comment comes after two people were killed in Ejura by security personnel

Fameye's opinion has drawn strong reactions from folks on Facebook

Ghanaian singer, Fameye has decried the state of insecurity in Ghana, stating that the country is only peaceful on paper.

Reacting to the shooting that led to the death of two people in Ejura in a series of Facebook posts, the 'Nothing I Get' singer questioned the non-violent tag that the country is associated with around the world as alluded to by Sarkodie.

Ejura shootings; Ghana is only peaceful on paper - says Fameye as he mourns dead souls. Photo source: Instagram @fameye_music

He expressed his condolences to the people who lost their lives in the shooting incident by security personnel.

"We’ve been claiming the most peaceful since since yet violence each and every day ? Ghana can do better #Rip to all gone souls #ejuraprotest #standup together we stand divided we fall #stand4yourrigths," reads one of his posts.

"Ghana is only peaceful on paper and chats."

As expected Fameye's opinion attracted comments from his followers on Facebook. Find below-selected comments compiled by YEN.com.gh.

Edem Sway had to take it back: "But you sef when we started this #fixthecountry thing you and Kuami Eugene was saying #fixyourself . You sef you be confuse guy you cant advocate for your fans sef"

Irish Okyere said: "So Ghana is only peaceful on paper? Are you in war town area??? Are you a refugee??? Some of the things some of you Ghanaians say about Ghana is very disrespectful. It’s like insulting your own child, in the end, you are insulting yourself! You are free to voice out your disdain, but the extent of some of y’all’s comments is beyond me!"

Benic legends wrote: "We dey this country wey no celebrity dey fit talked about this issues apart from fameye and obodam those actist sarkodie stone, like great people in this useless country fit talk little sense give us e bi them dey side with the so called politicians"

Eric Syte added: "It seem to me like we the citizens of the country dont want peace and stability for our country. Yes! We are doing things the wrong way! May end up loosing our peace in the country."

Nana Kofi Armah had a lot to get of his chest: "Sometime ago, we had some musicians like Sarkodie nd others who use to criticize the then government on almost all the sectors of the economy, but today everyone is quiet wether they're scared or the system is ok for them or thier government is in power, #Fameye we day ur back the youth in this country are gradually rising as Nkrumah said we shall get there"

Meanwhile, Ambrose Dery, the minister of interior, has set up a three-member committee to examine the factors that led to the death of three men in Ejura and the incident that left others injured.

The decision follows an order from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the minister to investigate happenings that caused the death and injuries.

The committee members are George Kingsley Koomson, a Justice of the Court of Appeal as Chairman, Security Expert, Dr Vladimir Antwi Danso, and Juliet Amoah, Executive Director of Penplusbyte, a civil society organization.

