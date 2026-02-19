A woman has opened up about her decision to set up a business in Ghana after 30 years of living in Europe

She, however, mentioned the challenges of doing business, particularly when it comes to workers

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared opinions on the concerns raised by the businesswoman

A Ghanaian woman has triggered reactions online after she opened up on the pros and cons of owning a business in Ghana.

Akua, who relocated to Ghana after thirty years of living in Europe, in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of SVTV Africa, stated that despite having three shops in the Netherlands, she had always desired to return home and start a business.

Sharing her experience as a business owner in Ghana after making the move in 2025, Akua, who now runs hair and cosmetic shops, indicated that living and working in Ghana comes with advantages, one of which is the tax policies.

Unlike in Europe, she indicated that the Ghana Revenue Authority allows for flexible payment of taxes.

She also highlighted the peace enjoyed in Ghana, adding that she feels at home living in the country.

Despite these, she opened up on the downside, stating that a major concern with owning a business has to do with the attitude of Ghanaian workers.

"I interviewed a prospective employee who stated that she does not want a job where the owner of the business is around, and heard that I live abroad. She said she does not like taking instructions, hence she cannot do a job where the boss is around."

She also recounted how a former worker complained to one of her shop managers about the many CCTV cameras at the workplace and left the job as a result.

"I was about to travel to the Netherlands and wanted to leave the shop in the care of my workers, so I decided to look at the CCTV footage to see what had been happening when I am not around. I checked and heard complaints about how I keep guard over the sales made."

"Also, a worker complained that I have a lot of cameras; hence, she could not continue. She stopped the job all of a sudden and complained to another shop owner that she could no longer do the job because the CCTV cameras at the workplace were too many."

Akua concluded by rubbishing the notion that there were no jobs in Ghana, but rather stressed the need for Ghanaians to reorient their minds and attitudes toward work.

Reactions to lady’s concerns about Ghanaian workers

@kingdommurphy7193 indicated:

"This woman helped me when I first came to Eindhoven in the Netherlands."

@kyereemmanuel5281 opined:

"I’ve really learned a lot. She’s very positive and open-minded."

@vida7993 added:

"I'm 18 years in America and my plan is to move back home in the next 5 years."

