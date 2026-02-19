Popular Ghanaian broadcaster Nana Yaa Brefo sparked debate online after disclosing that she has relocated to the United States of America and is now working as an Uber driver

In a TikTok video shared on February 18, 2026, she said she was unfazed by criticism, stressing there is dignity in honest work and promising to document her rideshare journey abroad

Her announcement triggered mixed reactions, with some questioning the state of journalism in Ghana, while a few highlighted the earning potential of Uber driving in the US

Popular Ghanaian media personality, Nana Yaa Brefo, has stirred mixed reactions on social media after announcing that she had become an Uber driver in the United States of America (USA).

Nana Yaa Brefo Relocates to United States, Announces New Job As Uber Driver and Sparks Debate

In a video shared to her TikTok account on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, Nana Yaa Brefo said she had relocated from Ghana to the United States to work and had settled on being a rideshare driver.

She said she had received some negative comments since announcing her new profession, but was not phased because she was not ashamed to be working for a living.

"I told you I was working as an Uber driver in the United States and received a lot of comments, some positive and some negative. I think I explained that there is a need for me to do something here," she said.

The veteran media personality also explained how the process of being an Uber driver in the United States worked, detailing how the registration and delivery process worked, contrasting it to the Ghanaian experience.

Nana Yaa Brefo also promised to share more content regarding her journey as an Uber driver in the United States.

The TikTok video of her speaking is below.

Nana Yaa Brefo is a veteran Ghanaian media personality who has worked with the biggest brands in the country including Despite Media, Multimedia Network, Angel Broadcasting Network and Media General, where she hosted Yen Nsempa on Onua Radio/TV.

She was trained at the Ghana Institute of Journalism and won many awards for her craft. She is renowned for her fearless commentary on trending political, social and cultural issues.

Below is a TikTok video of Nana Yaa Brefo on Onua.

Reactions to Nana Yaa Brefo’s Uber announcement

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Nana Yaa Brefo speaking about her experience of being an Uber driver in the USA.

Mercedes said:

"If a whole you (NANA YAA) left Ghana from a well-paying job to travel and hustle abroad, then an ordinary person like me shouldn't think twice to travel if the opportunity comes."

Stephen Frimpong wrote:

"This means journalism in Ghana is questionable 🤨."

Ps Devrim Hasbioglu commented:

"Don't worry, you don't have to explain yourself. This is a good job. I am proud of you. Uber Ghana must change its way of doing things."

PAA KWESI7 said:

"In the USA, Uber takes 20%, and 80% goes to the driver, plus tips. I did Uber in 2016 as part-time in Pittsburgh and made almost $35000 a year as part-time."

