Fishmongers Arrested and Convicted for Drying Fish on Road Median

The Accra Metropolitan Sanitation Court has convicted 10 fishmongers after they dried fish on a road median

The first arrests were made on February 4, leading to a sanitation court appearance and the subsequent arrest of others

The assembly has traders to desist from using medians and other unauthorised public spaces for commercial activities

The Accra Metropolitan Sanitation Court has convicted 10 fishmongers and fined them GH¢600 for drying fish on the median of a road within the metropolis.

The offenders were arraigned before the court on February 10 after being arrested by the Assembly’s Environmental Health Officers.

Fishmongers Arrested and Convicted Drying Fish on Road Median

The convicts were identified in a statement as Charlotte Amoo, Mercy Tetteh, Regina Tettey, Mary Attah, Patience Vosa, Cecilia Clottey, Comfort Amarteifio, Naomi Quaye, Sophia Quaye and Abigail Ashie.

Nine of the convicted fishmongers complied with the court's order and paid their fines, while one, Sophia Quaye, failed to pay her fine.

Seven bench warrants had been issued by the court for the arrest of individuals who failed to appear before the court in relation to the offence.

On February 4, two persons, Regina and Mary, were arrested during the operation and subsequently appeared before the Sanitation Court on February 5.

They pleaded guilty to the offence and informed the court that they were not the only individuals engaged in the act.

He stated that the court directed them to identify others involved, leading to the mention of 15 additional persons, out of which eight appeared before the court.

