Popular Ghanaian pastor, Rev Owusu Bempah, has waded into calls for Ghana's President, John Dramani Mahama, to go for a third term

In a video, the man of God heaped praises on the leader, detailing some improvements in the country since he was inaugurated as the president

Rev Owusu Bempah’s controversial third-term wish has sparked massive reactions on social media

The founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Rev Owusu Bempah, has waded into calls for President John Dramani Mahama to go for a third term.

There have been growing calls by some members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the general public for Mahama to seek a third term.

Their campaign stems from what is believed to be the president's good performance after more than a year of governing the country.

NDC secretary addresses Mahama third term speculation

Speaking to Channel One TV on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, the NDC General Secretary, Fiifi Kwetey, reiterated the party's commitment to upholding Ghana's constitutional order and democratic principles.

He also assured Ghanaians that the NDC will not support any attempt to amend the Constitution to extend the presidential term of office for President Mahama.

Describing Ghana as a leading example of democratic transition in sub-Saharan Africa, Fifi Kwetey noted that the party will ensure that the country's respect for constitutional limits continues to inspire other democracies across the African continent.

“First and foremost, you must appreciate that all over sub-Saharan Africa, if there is one country that has been able to provide the model that continues to be an inspiration in terms of democratic transition, it is Ghana,” the NDC General Secretary was quoted to have said in a Citinewsroom report.

Fifi Kwetey further stated that although the party currently boasts a supermajority in Ghana's Parliament, it would not abuse that advantage to amend the Constitution for any third-term agenda.

Owusu Bempah on Mahama third term rumours

Speaking to his congregants on Sunday, February 15, 2026, Owusu Bemah expressed his wish for John Dramani Mahama to go for a third term.

According to him, the president has been in office for less than two years, but there have allegedly been significant improvements in the economy.

He mentioned fuel reduction as one of the KPIs of Mahama's good performance, disclosing that the purchasing power of Ghanaians would soon be improved.

“I have not been given any money to say this. I was also not given money by the NPP when I used to speak well about the party when they were governing the country well,” he said.

“So, should we look on while President Mahama, with all his good governing experience, goes home after his term of office is over? I wish he goes for a third term, but I am being told Ghana's constitution forbids that,” he added.

Reactions to Owusu Bempah’s Mahama third-term wish

Below are social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh after Owusu Bempah expressed his wish for John Dramani Mahama to go for a third term.

Edward Mensah wrote:

“Is he not the same person you said he would never be a president, and that if he becomes president, Ghana will suffer? Hmm, we thank God.”

Amonzila wrote:

“The constitution is the voice of the people, and can be amended for the benefit of the people.”

NKA wrote:

“For the first time, I am very surprised that Owusu Bempah is saying this.”

Joe Tetteh wrote:

The Constitution is made by humans and can be amended. A 3rd term for John Mahama is possible.”

Med Linok wrote:

“Whoever imagined that this man would speak well about John Mahama? Hmmm, God bless JDM.”

Rev Owusu Bempah heaps praises on John Dramani Mahama for reportedly reducing prices of fuel.

Source: Facebook

Prophet Roja prophecies about Mahama's third term

