Some security service applicants have expressed frustration after sitting for the aptitude test, citing the difficulty of the questions.

WASSCE Applicants Express Displeasure Over Aptitude Test, “Mine Was Economics Nkoaa”

Source: UGC

The issue quickly caught attention online as candidates shared their experiences on social media platforms.

One applicant, commenting on a TikTok post related to the test, @lawoe821, highlighted her struggles, writing;

“The questions are very difficult, mine was an economics questions nkoaa.”

Her sentiment resonated with many who found the exam challenging and unexpected.

Another user, @yoursisyours5, chimed in with their experience, saying;

“Asemooo, mine from 1 to 35 was maths ooo.”

These candid posts sparked lively discussions online, with netizens debating the test’s difficulty and the varying question types assigned to candidates.

The aptitude test, designed for security service recruits, has become a trending topic as applicants voice their concerns and share tips for managing the challenging questions. Social media users continue to weigh in, offering support, advice, and comparisons of their own test experiences.

The conversation highlights the pressure and competitiveness surrounding the recruitment process while providing a glimpse into the real experiences of WASSCE applicants navigating this critical stage of their careers.

Source: YEN.com.gh