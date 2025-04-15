Twene Jonas, in a video, slammed President Mahama and IGP Christian Tetteh Yohuno over the conflict in Bawku

The social media commentator called for former IGP George Akuffo Dampare to be reinstated in his former role to maintain law and order in Bawku

The social commentator claimed that he had received phone calls from some policemen, who were fearful for their lives over the conflict

Controversial US-based Ghanaian social commentator Twene Jonas has slammed President John Dramani Mahama and the Inspector General of Police, Mr Christian Tetteh Yohuno, over the ongoing conflict in Bawku in the Upper East region.

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the social commentator criticised IGP Yohuno for failing to restore peace and order in Bawku after his recent visit to the town with some personnel from the Ghana Police Service.

Twene Jonas called for former Inspector General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare to be reinstated in his former role immediately to ensure peace in Bawku.

The controversial social media personality accused IGP Christian Tetteh Yohuno of being scared of the rival factions in Bawku and allowing them to continue fighting amongst themselves.

Twene Jonas recounted his past trip to Bawku, stating that he was never afraid of them when he met them on the road as he sold CDs. He noted that nobody was above the laws of Ghana and that perpetrators of violent acts should face punishment for their crimes against police personnel in the region.

The social commentator claimed that he had received phone calls from some policemen, who were fearful for their lives due to the recent escalation of the conflict in the township.

He criticised President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for their failure to resolve the situation in Bawku and stop the feuding factions from causing harm to police officers. He also accused them of being incompetent.

Twene Jonas' remarks come after two young police officers were shot and killed by suspected robbers at Poyamirea near Binduri in the Upper East Region on Sunday, April 13, 2025.

The unfortunate incident occurred after the Inspector General of Police, Mr Christian Tetteh Yohuno, and his team visited the victims injured in the clashes between the police and youth in Bawku in the Upper East region as part of his three-day trip.

Twene Jonas' criticism of IGP stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Rosina_badu2 commented:

"The same policemen were happy when Dampare’s appointment was terminated by Mahama 😏."

YUNG DRILL said:

"Let’s forget NDC and NPP. Twene Jonas dey talk sense."

Nana Kwadwo Nti wrote:

"😂😂😂NPP government, we have missed you already. Nana Addo yenya wo so bi da."

abori44 commented:

"This thing never happened under Nana Addo and Dampare's watch."

Police man's wife appeals for their withdrawal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a police man's wife, Kaakyire Antwiwaa, appealed to IGP Yohuno for the withdrawal of officers stationed in Bawku amid the ongoing crisis.

In a video, the woman also mentioned some of the casualties and challenges the Ghana Police Service faced in the town.

Many Ghanaians thronged to social media to share their reactions to Kaakyire Antwiwaa's appeal to the IGP.

