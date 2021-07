Ghanaian singer Fantana, known in private life as Francine Kuofie, has turned a year older today, July 4, 2021.

In celebration of her new age, Fantana has released new beautiful photos online. The photos showed Fantana in the desert in Dubai.

The singer wore a black dress while she gave different poses.

