Ghanaian Woman In UK Wins Landmark Case After Delays In Visa Extension

A Ghanaian woman in the UK has secured a landmark ruling after the UK home secretary failed to provide thousands of migrants with documents proving they were legally resident.

Cecilia Adjei and charity Ramfel brought the legal challenge, noting that thousands of migrants were potentially affected by the Home Office’s failure to provide confirmation documents for people trying to extend their visas while applications were being processed.

Adjei, a healthcare worker and mother of two boys, moved to the UK from Ghana in 2000.

Some have their jobs put at risk, while others face difficulties accessing higher education, healthcare and the right to rent a home because they cannot prove they are here legally.

The judge in the case said the evidence establishes that the affected persons suffered real hardship because they could not provide immediate documentary proof of their immigration status.

The judge urged the home secretary to take a straightforward step to avoid hardship for many people.

Adjei welcomed the ruling, saying her struggles were stressful because she was unable to prove she had the right to work and was suspended from her employment as a healthcare support worker.

“It was humiliating and scary as I didn’t have any way to prove to my employer that I still had the correct immigration status and the right to work.”

Man denied UK passport after 42 yrs gets ¢740k from GoFundMe

In a similar case, a 74-year-old Ghanaian man, Nelson Shardey, who went viral after the UK authorities told him he did not qualify for British citizenship, is trending once again.

A GodFundMe campaign launched to raise money for his legal fees has generated over GH¢740,000.

Nelson Shardey, a retired newsagent, when quizzed for a comment on the outpouring of support he had received from the public, suddenly became teary-eyed.

Man faces deported after 38 years

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a disabled Nigerian man, Anthony Olubunmi George, faces deportation to Nigeria despite living in the UK for 38 years.

This is because the UK Home Office has repeatedly denied his application for leave to remain in the country.d.

George said he no longer has immediate relatives in Nigeria, faced different episodes of homelessness, and was sheltered by countless friends.

