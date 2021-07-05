Video drops as fire sweeps through Makola market; destroys shops and goods

News reaching YEN.com.gh indicates that fire has swept through some parts of the Makola market in Accra, destroying shops, stalls, and goods.

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

In a viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Facebook, a thick smoke was spotted emanating from stores adjacent the Georgina Stores Complex close to the Makola Shopping Mall 2.

The fire which is believed to have started around 9:30 am on Monday, July 5, 2021, is still raging and spreading to other shops.

Meanwhile, personnel from the Ghana National Fire service at Makola have been trying their best to quench the raging inferno.

According to a report by Pulse.com.gh, the personnel are trying to quench the fire with one fire tender.

YEN.com.gh cannot independently verify what exactly caused the fire which has so far destroyed a number of shops

Below is a video from the scene;

More soon...

Source: Yen.com.gh