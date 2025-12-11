A childhood photo of Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, has emerged on social media

The throwback pic showed the outspoken Effutu MP's humble beginnings as a street hawker during his teenage years

The childhood photo of Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin has stirred mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

The Minority Leader in the Ghanaian parliament, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, has courted attention after his childhood photo resurfaced on social media on Thursday, December 11, 2025.

A childhood photo of Minority Leader Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin as a street hawker resurfaces. Photo source: Hon.Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, Okay 101.7 FM

Source: Facebook

Popular Accra-based radio station Okay FM took to their official Facebook page to share the old photo of the Member of Parliament for the Effutu constituency in the Central Region to highlight his humble beginnings.

The throwback photo showed a teenage Alexander Afenyo-Markin selling bread on the streets to support his family.

The future Minority Leader in Parliament, standing behind a table and a wooden sieve used by hawkers on the streets, flashed a smile as he prepared to spread butter on bread while posing for the camera.

The Facebook post showing the childhood photo of Alexander Afenyo-Markin as a bread seller on the streets is below:

Who is Alexander Afenyo-Markin?

Alexander Afenyo-Markin is an astute Ghanaian politician who serves as the Member of Parliament for the Effutu constituency in the Central Region.

Born on May 27, 1978, the Winneba native had his primary and junior high education at the STC Demonstration Primary and JSS, later attending St Augustine's College in Cape Coast for his secondary high education and completing it in 1997.

Afenyo-Markin travelled to the United Kingdom to study Law at the University of Buckingham (LLB/MGT) from 2003 to 2006, before returning to Ghana and receiving a Barrister at Law certification.

He later enrolled at the University of Bradford in 2009 and graduated with an M.A. in international politics and security studies.

At the young age of 23, the outspoken politician married his wife, Dianne Markin, with whom he shares children, whom he has kept from the public eye.

Afenyo-Markin began his foray into mainstream politics in Ghana when he contested for the Effutu parliamentary seat on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2016 general elections.

Alexander Afenyo-Markin shares a proud moment with his mother at the commissioning ceremony of a new court in his constituency. Photo source: Hon. Alexander kwamena Afenyo-Markin

Source: Facebook

In his first attempt, he defeated the incumbent National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate, Mike Allen Hammah, to capture the Effutu seat for his party.

The NPP politician later served on various parliamentary committees before assuming the role of Majority Leader in the eighth parliament on February 23, 2024, replacing former Suame MP Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, who later retired from the legislative chamber.

Afenyo-Markin's ascension to the top role in parliament was confirmed by the New Patriotic Party's National Council in a meeting chaired by the General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong.

Following the NPP's heavy defeat to the NDC in the 2024 general elections, the Efuttu MP was retained as the leader of the Minority in parliament by his political party.

In a 2025 interview with media personality Kafui Dey, Afenyo-Markin got emotional as he recounted the hardships he and his family faced in his childhood.

He also spoke about the loss of his only sister at a young age.

The YouTube video of Afenyo-Markin sharing his life story is below:

Afenyo-Markin's childhood photo stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Agyei Owusu Ebenezer commented:

"The wall gecko of Ghana. Alexander Kwamena Afenyo."

Kofi Badu said:

"Aww, my man Osahene really has a story to tell."

Alex Adu Gyamfi wrote:

"Hon. Afenyo Markins...such a humble beginning. That's why I have always said that education remains the key to national development. He is future President material."

Afenyo-Markin attends event with his mother

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afenyo-Markin attended a public event at Gyengyenadze, Winneba, with his mother on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

In a video, the Effutu MP was excited as he sat beside his mother at the commissioning of a court, with his rare public appearance sparking reactions.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh