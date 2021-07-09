A lady created a surprising scene at the burial event of Prophet TB Joshua as she made some declarations about his death

As she was making her statement, officials quickly dragged her out to avoid disrupting the interment procession

Some people present at the event shouted 'amen' in unison when a part of her statement said: "he is around you all"

A woman has caused a scene at the burial ceremony happening at Ikotun area of Lagos state and the act stirred many reactions on social media.

In a short clip shared by Instablog9ja on Instagram, the lady made some declarations as she was being taken out by church officials.

The lady was taken out from the venue. Photos sources: @bbcnewspidgin, @instablog9ja, @delemomoduovation

She said:

"He is so power. He said I should tell you that he is not dead, he is around you all.... He is watching over you.... He said you should not be afraid."

To that, many people chorused 'amen' as the burial ceremony continued at the Synagogue Church of All Nations' chapel.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions to the clip below:

clever_jhen said:

"Been crying watching Emmanuel tv."

moonikkitchen said:

"But why didn't you prophecy about is death."

nsgbossenroll said:

"Don’t know what to believe about this man."

viviannwagboso said:

"The hypocrisy in Nigeria makes me wanna puke. This man when he was alive got bashed but now dead and you’re praising him…. He is dead he won’t see what you’re saying and it won’t impact him."

amakabessie said:

"I know, he's one of my guardian angels now."

heels_nd_moore

"Rest on legend. You lived a Christ-like life which is very difficult for men of God these days..."

VIPs attended the ceremony

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that videos and photos emerged from the ongoing burial ceremony.

Many dignitaries are present as people maintain strict COVID-19 measures by wearing facemasks. Going by the turban of some of the guests, it seems dignitaries from the Arab world are also in attendance.

Solemnity rents the air as the sounds of camera clicks from journalists punctuate sounds from the piano.

