Kofi Bad's ex-wife Lina and their children attended the late socialite's funeral in the Ashanti Region on Thursday, December 11, 2025

In a series of videos, the deceased's ex-partner was spotted in an emotional state as she mourned her baby daddy's death at the solemn event

Many Ghanaians took to social media to mourn and commiserate with Kofi Bad's ex-wife and family as they bid the deceased farewell

The final funeral rites for the late Kumasi-based socialite and businessman Kofi Tweneboa Koduah, popularly known as Kofi Bad, were held in the Ashanti Region on Thursday, December 11, 2025.

Late Kumasi-based socialite Kofi Bad’s ex-wife Lina weeps at his funeral in the Ashanti Region on Thursday, December 11, 2025. Photo source: @plus1tv

Source: TikTok

The late businessman's family members, including his ex-wife, children and mother, were present at the solemn event to bid farewell to him.

Many prominent Kumasi-based socialites also attended the burial service to commiserate with the deceased's family and pay their final respects.

Kofi Bad's ex-wife weeps at his funeral

In a video shared by blogger Plus 1 TV on TikTok, Kofi Bad's beautiful ex-wife, Lina, was emotional as she and her three children arrived with an entourage at the funeral grounds.

She had a short exchange with her late ex-husband's mother, who wept as she reunited with her grandchildren.

Lina later joined others to look at the mortal remains of the late Kofi Bad. She broke down in tears and trembled as another individual, who appeared to be her relative, consoled her at the funeral grounds.

Relatives of the late Kofi Bad also drew closer and sympathised with her as she continued to mourn her late ex-husband.

At the funeral, the late socialite's children also read emotional tributes to bid farewell to their father. They recounted their past moments with him before his death.

The TikTok videos of Kofi Bad's ex-wife weeping at his funeral service are below:

The TikTok video of Kofi Bad's children eulogising him with a tribute is below:

What happened to Kofi Bad?

Kofi Bad died at the age of 34, with the news of his untimely death emerging on TikTok on Tuesday, October 28, 2025.

The exact circumstances surrounding the late socialite's death are sketchy. However, some reports indicated that he died from an illness.

The socialite, who was very popular at Kronum-Kwapra, was also said to have been battling a stroke for over two years before his sudden demise. His condition affected his ability to walk properly without assistance.

Ernest Yaw Kumi's widow pays tribute to him at his funeral on December 6, 2025. Photo source: @hon_ernest_kumi_2024/Facebook, @tinanewsgh/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Kofi Bad's passing sent his family and loved ones into a state of mourning, with a close friend recounting the seven days she spent beside Kofi Bad while he was on admission for medical treatment in the hospital.

The socialite, who has been referenced in songs composed by top Ghanaian artistes like Shatta Wale and Oseikrom Sikani, was well-respected in Kumasi and a regular patron of the Vienna City Nightclub in the 2010s. He was also

The TikTok post announcing Kofi Bad's passing is below:

Kofi Bad's funeral stirs sad reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from Ghanaians on social media below:

Alcantara Junior commented:

"Herh Kofi Bad😢. Some people destiny helper o😞🤲."

Mz_Yeboah said:

"Look at how the kids are confused. They don’t know what’s even going on 😭😭."

AJ wrote:

"Such a beautiful family, but death has spoiled everything 😭😭😭. So sad 😭😭😭. May the almighty God heal you all. May his soul rest in perfect peace 🙏🙏🙏."

Ernest Kumi's widow eulogises him at funeral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ernest Kumi's widow eulogised her late husband at his funeral service on Saturday, December 6, 2025.

In a video, Mavis Kumi broke down in tears as she opened up about the emotional toll her husband's death took on her.

Ernest Kumi's widow's emotional eulogy evoked sadness among many mourners present at the funeral service.

Source: YEN.com.gh