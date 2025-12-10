The government has withdrawn the controversial lithium agreement from Parliament to allow for broader consultations with key stakeholders.

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Alhaji Yusif Sulemana, announced this development on December 10.

Addressing the House, the Deputy Minister said the decision was influenced by concerns raised by civil society groups, industry experts, and MPs from both sides of the chamber.

“Listening to my colleagues from the other side, they have made my work very easy. They have given reasons why there’s a need for us to withdraw this agreement."

He explained that NGOs and prominent voices within the extractives sector had also urged the government to conduct further technical and stakeholder engagements before resubmitting the deal.

According to him, the move reflects the government’s willingness to demonstrate accountability and transparency in managing the country’s mineral resources.

“It is for that reason that the listening minister, the listening government, has decided that we will withdraw this agreement, do further work involving you, so that together we can move forward,” he said.

The lithium agreement, intended to regulate Ghana’s emerging lithium industry, has faced heavy public scrutiny in recent months, with critics arguing that the terms do not guarantee sufficient national benefit.

Parliament is expected to reconsider the refined agreement after the Ministry completes its consultations and revisions.

In 2023, Ghana granted Barari DV Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of Atlantic Lithium Limited, a 15-year mining lease.

The lease area covered 42.63 square kilometres and granted the company the exclusive right to produce lithium in the area.

Lithium is one of the main minerals used in producing lithium-ion batteries in electric cars.

Ghana seeks to position itself as a player in producing a key ingredient in electric vehicle batteries.

Ghana discovered large lithium deposits in the Central, Ashanti, Western and Volta Regions in 2022.

House of Chiefs endorsed previous lithium mining agreement

In 2024, YEN.com.gh reported that the Central Regional House of Chiefs backed the previous mining agreement.

The chiefs at the time noted that the deal was not perfect but believed it would benefit the country.

The Central Regional House of Chiefs President, Odeefo Amoakwa Buadu VIII, spoke after consultation with the state.

