Ghanaian food entrepreneur and social media personality Aba Dope has opened up about her relationship status in a viral video.

Ghanaian food entrepreneur and social media personality Aba Dope has opened up about her relationship status, revealing that she doesn't want to engage in romantic relationships.

Aba Dope Explains Why She’s Not Attracted to Romantic Acts

Source: Instagram

Aba Dope talks about her relationship

The Onua TV presenter shared her personal experiences during an interview on TV3 on December 8, 2025. She spoke candidly about her past experiences with relationships, loneliness, and the pressure to appear loved on social media.

In the interview, Aba Dope discussed how some men can be overly clingy, expressing her discomfort with men who demand constant attention.

"Some men are too clingy. They want to be all over you and ask you to sit on their lap, but I always get home tired," she said.

Aba Dope plans a fake Valentine's surprise

She also recalled how, in the past, she staged Valentine’s Day surprises to avoid feeling left out when her peers flaunted their gifts online.

"I observed my pals getting presents on Valentine’s Day on Snapchat years ago. They would share and flaunt the gift boxes and flowers their partners had purchased for them. I used to fake gifts because I had no one to give them to me,” she shared.

"To make it look like I got them from my man, I would give money to my little brother to buy the gifts, take them to a gift shop to wrap them nicely, and when he brought them, I’d take videos of it and post on Snapchat."

Aba Dope further explained that she was no longer impressed by romantic gestures.

"I'm no longer moved by things like that because I wasn’t pampered in that way in the past, and I’ve worked hard to become the woman who can afford everything I want in life. Romantic things no longer move me, she added.

The mother of one emphasised that her hard work has made her independent, and she no longer has time for romantic gestures.

"I’ve worked hard to become an independent woman, and I just don’t have time for romantic gestures," she concluded.

The TikTok video is below:

Source: YEN.com.gh