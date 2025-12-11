Kumawood actor Nana Yeboah questioned the authenticity of Nana Agradaa’s court appearances and slammed the Ghana Prison Service for keeping her hidden

In a video, Nana Agradaa's 'son', Agradaa Ba Gyemeso, sparked controversy as he issued a furious response to the actor, urging him to mind his business

Agradaa Ba Gyemeso's rant stirred mixed reactions on social media, with some Ghanaians likening his conduct to that of Nana Agradaa

Nana Agradaa’s junior pastor and self-proclaimed son, Agradaa Ba Gyemeso, has stirred drama on social media after slamming his ‘mother’s’ staunch critic, Nana Yeboah.

The Kumawood actor shared a video on December 10, 2025, complaining about the perceived preferential treatment received by Nana Agradaa during her ongoing court appearances.

The controversial televangelist, who is the founder and leader of the Heavens Way Champions International Ministry, was jailed for 15 years for fraud by an Accra Circuit Court in July.

Nana Agradaa allegedly defrauded multiple church members who handed over large sums of money to her on the promise that she could double it.

She was arrested after the 2022 church service when a video went viral showing aggrieved church attendants complaining about losing money.

Amid her jail sentence, Nana Agradaa has also made regular appearances before the High Court in both Accra and Amasaman, usually appearing covered head to toe and escorted by prison officers.

Her court appearances are in relation to an ongoing legal issue with fellow preacher, Appiah Biblical, as well as the processes related to her appealing her conviction.

Nana Yeboah doubts Nana Agradaa’s court appearances

In a viral TikTok video, Nana Yeboah, who has feuded on-and-off with the televangelist for years, expressed doubts that the person who has often been escorted to the court was Nana Agradaa.

He lambasted the Ghana Prison Service for covering her face and stated that he suspected she had been allowed to flee the country while a decoy was presented before court in her place.

The popular actor urged the security officers to stop giving the imprisoned televangelist preferential treatment and show her face to the public during her next court appearance in order to silence all doubts.

The TikTok video of Nana Yeboah speaking is below.

Nana Agradaa’s son blasts Nana Yeboah

In a TikTok video shared on December 11, 2025, in direct response to Nana Yeboah, Agradaa Ba Gyemeso jumped to the televangelist’s defence.

He lobbed insults at the Kumawood star and ridiculed his suggestion that Nana Agradaa had been flown abroad.

Agradaa Ba Gyemeso’s angry rant stirred reactions among Ghanaians, who described his behaviour as a carbon copy of his mother’s actions.

The TikTok video is below.

Nana Agradaa’s son weeps over court ordeal

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Agradaa’s son broke down in tears after a video of her at the Accra High Court surfaced on social media.

In a video, he was seen weeping while listening to Kofi Kinaata and detailed how his mother’s continued suffering in jail had taken a heavy toll on him.

