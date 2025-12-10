Ghana has deported three Israeli nationals in retaliation for the alleged mistreatment of Ghanaian travellers in Israel

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the move followed the unjustified deportation of Ghanaian MPs and others at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport

Both countries have agreed to resolve the matter amicably, but Ghana has expressed strong displeasure and hinted at further reciprocal action

The Government of Ghana has deported three Israeli nationals who arrived at the Kotoka International Airport on Wednesday, December 10, 2025.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicated that the action was taken in response to what it described as the “ill-treatment and unjustified deportation” of Ghanaians by Israeli authorities.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Foreign Affairs Minister, announces that Ghana has deported three Israelis in retaliation for detention of Ghanaian citizens at Tel Aviv. Credit: Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

"Following the ill-treatment and unjustified deportation of three Ghanaian nationals by Israeli authorities, the Government of Ghana has been compelled to retaliate by deporting three Israelis who arrived in Ghana earlier today,” the statement read.

The Ministry’s statement also noted that both the Ghanaian government and its Israeli counterparts had agreed to resolve the issue amicably.

It further assured Ghanaian citizens that it would continue to safeguard the dignity of its nationals and all foreigners in the country.

Ghana slams Israel over ill-treatment of citizens

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, earlier condemned the Israeli authorities for the mistreatment of the Ghanaians.

Okudzeto Ablakwa, in a statement, said Ghana was appalled by the behaviour of the Israeli authorities towards its citizens.

According to the Ministry’s statement, the Israeli authorities deliberately targeted Ghanaian travellers and subjected them to inhumane and traumatic treatment.

It said that on Sunday, December 7, 2025, seven Ghanaian travellers, including four Members of Parliament (MPs) and three others, were detained at Ben Gurion International Airport without justification.

The statement further explained that the four MPs were part of a delegation attending the Annual International Cybersecurity Conference in Tel Aviv.

It added that the four MPs were, however, released by the Israeli authorities after more than five hours of strenuous diplomatic intervention; the remaining three travellers were deported back home.

"It's worth highlighting that Ghana and Israel have enjoyed cordial relations for more than six decades, with considerable volumes of unimpeded travel by citizens of both nations. This condemnable conduct by the Israeli authorities is extremely provocative, unacceptable, and noncompliant with international law," the statement read.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned an official of the Israeli Embassy in Accra this morning to convey its displeasure in the strongest possible terms. Meanwhile, the Government of Ghana is considering appropriate reciprocal action," the statement added.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says the government has identified 922 Ghanaians living in Israel amid the conflict with Iran. Source: Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

