Agradaa's church members have received massive financial assistance from an overseas benefactor to tackle the flooding at the church premises

In a video, the televangelist's members purchased a water pump to drain water that had filled the compound and made it inaccessible to them

The footage of Agradaa's church members solving their flooding problem at the church premises stirred reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Imprisoned Ghanaian televangelist Agradaa's church, Heaven Way International Ministry, has received assistance to tackle the floodwaters that have engulfed its premises in recent months.

Televangelist Agradaa's Heaven Way church gets overseas donation to buy pump and tackle flooding at the premises. Photo source: @originalagradaa, @ladywasity, @agradaaba_gyemeso

Source: TikTok

Since Agradaa's 15-year sentencing for her fraud and charlatan advertising crimes, her church has faced rapid infrastructural deterioration.

According to reports, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) seized the Heaven Way church in Weija as part of their investigations into her financial activities.

Among the many problems facing the church has been flooding, which has led to the premises being inaccessible to their members after heavy downpours.

In numerous videos that went viral on social media, the church compound, which had once been fully cemented, had been left in a muddy and filthy state due to the constant flooding on the premises.

The water from the church's compound flowed to the streets outside the premises and posed a challenge for pedestrians and motorists who regularly used the road for their daily commute.

Agradaa's church receives support to purchase pump

On Tuesday, December 9, 2025, Agradaa's associate, Agradaaba Gyemeso, announced that the church had purchased a water pump to drain the water that had accumulated in the compound.

He noted that an overseas-based individual, Madam Evelyn Ofori, donated money to the church to purchase the machine during their recent Sunday service.

In a TikTok video, Agradaa's husband, Angel Asiamah, and some individuals were spotted inspecting their water pump at the church premises. The compound had been flooded again following the heavy downpour on Saturday, December 6.

The embattled televangelist's husband supervised as the others used the machine to drain the water from the Heaven Way church compound and gutters, which were also clogged.

Agradaaba Gyemeso later expressed his gratitude to Evelyn for her generous gesture on behalf of the church.

The TikTok video of Agradaa's church members tackling flooding at their premises is below:

Homeless people occupy Agradaa's church premises

On Wednesday, November 19, 2025, blogger Gossip Avenue visited the Heaven Way church to inspect the current state of the building.

The blogger's visit to the church coincided with Agradaa's court appearance for her case involving Osofo Appiah Biblical for violating provisions of the Cybersecurity Act by allegedly broadcasting explicit images of her colleague on TV.

Touring the church, the blogger encountered some individuals who appeared homeless and had converted sections of the premises into their personal homes and were sleeping comfortably.

Nana Agradaa's church undergoes a facelift after reports of being flooded and overrun by weeds and filth. Image credit: @originalagradaa, @agradaaba_gyemeso

Source: TikTok

The ceilings and some parts of the roofing had caved in, and the painting, which once made the building a centre of attraction in the community, was rapidly fading.

Some individuals had also invaded the church to steal the fans installed on the walls for the air conditioners inside the building. Behind the church's wall, a dumping site for plastic products intended for recycling had been created.

The TikTok video showing the state of Agradaa's Heaven Way International Ministry church is below:

Agradaa's church gets major facelift

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agradaa's church received a major facelift following the intervention of her husband and church members.

In a video, Angel Asiamah and his members carried out a clean-up exercise to restore the church premises to their previous condition.

Agradaa's husband and church members received massive plaudits from Ghanaians for embarking on their renovation works.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh