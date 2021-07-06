Johnson Asiedu Nketia has come out strong against the police and military brutalities in the country

The General secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has come out strong against the police and military brutalities in the country.

According to him, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has recruited his men into the police service and the military to harm Ghanaians.

Addressing protesters at the converging ground for the party's peaceful demonstration dubbed 'March for Justice', Asiedu Nketia said these new breed of police and military personnel are there to do their master's (Akufo-Addo) bid.

Describing them as criminals in uniform, he said these men have been given guns to do wrong and silence anyone who speaks against the government.

His comment comes after various brutalities have been reported in the media.

Recently some military men were reported to have opened fire on some protestors in Ejura leading to the death of two people.

