Footage shows the promising progress Black Stars winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is making in his recovery from a long-term injury

The Leicester City forward returned to the grass to work with Leicester City's physical trainer as he continues his recovery

Issahaku, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season, could make a return before the end of the campaign

Fatawu Issahaku has made a significant stride in his recovery, returning to training on grass for the first time since suffering an ACL injury in early November.

The 21-year-old winger, once tipped to have a breakout season in the Premier League, has been out of action for several months, but recent updates show encouraging signs of progress.

Fatawu Issahaku is making progress in his recovery from a long-term injury. Photo: Plumb Images/@owurakuampofo.

The former Dreams FC star has made remarkable headway in his rehabilitation, continuing his recovery program at Leicester City.

A video shared on social media captured Issahaku back on the pitch, a clear indication of his strong commitment to regaining full fitness ahead of next season.

His injury had been a major blow for both Leicester City and the Ghana national team, as he had established himself as a crucial player before being sidelined.

Prior to the setback, Issahaku had featured in 11 matches for the Foxes, registering two assists and earning a key role under manager Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Leicester, currently battling to avoid relegation, will be hoping for the speedy return of the dynamic Black Stars winger, whose energy and creativity could be vital in their fight for survival.

Leicester’s struggles in Fatawu Issahaku's absence

While Fatawu continues his recovery process, his absence has been felt at Leicester City, who find themselves entrenched in a relegation battle.

The Foxes have struggled for form, and with just nine games remaining in the soon-to-end 2024/25 season, they risk plunging back into the Championship.

A return to the pitch before the season concludes remains uncertain, but the club will be hoping for a late comeback from their young star to help salvage their campaign.

Fatawu Issahaku's promising EPL campaign cut short

Before his injury, Fatawu had shown glimpses of brilliance, announcing himself in the Premier League with an electrifying display in Leicester’s dramatic 3-2 comeback win over Southampton in October 2024.

His 32-minute cameo earned him a Man of the Match award, a testament to his influence on the pitch.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku made 11 appearances and provided two assists for Leicester City in the Premier League before his season-ending injury. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images.

His absence has been summed up by head coach Ruud van Nistelrooy, who described the season-ending ACL setback as a "massive loss" for the squad, as noted by Citi Sports.

As the Foxes fight for survival, they can only hope that when Fatawu finally returns, he picks up right where he left off—tormenting defenders and lighting up the Premier League.

