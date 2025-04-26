Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88, and his burial ceremony is being held a few days after that

World leaders, royals, and people of both the Roman Catholic faith and others gathered at St Peter’s Square in Rome for the funeral service

The Pope has been eulogised by many after he passed for his compassion and tolerance for other religions and people

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The funeral service and burial of the 266th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis, will be held today, Saturday, April 26, 2025.

The funeral of the leader of the Roman Catholic Church will be held in St Peter’s Square in Rome at 10 am local time.

Donald Trump and other world leaders join thousands of people in Rome for the funeral of Pope Francis. Photo credit: @vaticannews/Instagram & Kevin Dietsch/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

The Dean of the College of Cardinals, Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, will lead the outdoor service.

Immediately after the funeral service ends, the remains of Pope Francis will be taken in a procession from the Vatican City to Santa Maria Maggiore. He will be buried in private at Santa Maria Maggiore.

Francis will be the first pope in more than 350 years to be buried at the Basilica of St. Mary Major.

According to the Vatican, people will be able to visit Francis’s tomb in the basilica from Sunday morning.

The burial ceremony of the pope will be simpler than similar events held for previous popes. This is due to instructions given by Pope Francis himself before his death.

Dignitaries attend Pope’s funeral

Several world leaders and foreign delegations are expected to attend the funeral. Dignitaries from 170 foreign delegations are expected to attend.

Some dignitaries attending the funeral include Prince William, French President Emmanuel Macron, Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, and Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Others include US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, former US President Joe Biden and former First Lady Jill Biden, Prime Minister Keir Starmer, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, Argentine President Javier Milei, Angolan President Joâo Manuel Gonçalves, and Gabonese President Brice Nguema among others.

Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025.

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, thousands of people will also gather to pay their last respects to Pope Francis.

On Friday, the Vatican said that 150,000 people had already paid their respects to Pope Francis, whose body lay in state in St Peter’s Basilica ahead of his funeral.

Several others will watch the funeral on television in various parts of the world. The Vatican’s YouTube channel will broadcast the funeral for viewers worldwide.

President Mahama pays tribute to Pope Francis

YEN.com.gh reported that President John Dramani Mahama paid tribute to Pope Francis following the announcement by the Vatican of his passing on Easter Monday at the age of 88.

President Mahama recounted his encounter with the pontiff at the Vatican and mentioned his great legacies, which would impact future generations.

Several others who saw President Mahama's post took to the comment section to eulogise and pray for the late Pope.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh