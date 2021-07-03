A man's alleged side chick was given a hefty slap for showing up in his house at the wrong time

The man's girlfriend, accompanied by her two friends, met the side chick alone with the man in his room

One of the two ladies landed the slap on the face of the side chick

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

A video making the rounds on social shows a young lady getting assaulted for allegedly attempting to snatch another lady's boyfriend, something she denied.

Despite being overwhelmed by two other young women in a room, the alleged side chick attempted to explain herself, saying she had nothing to do with the man.

But the two ladies, including the man's girlfriend, demanded to know what she was doing in his room at a late hour.

Boyfriend 'snatcher' gets heavy slap as man's lover catches her in his room, video goes viral Image: crabbimedia

Source: Twitter

While explaining herself, one of the two women landed a slap on her face, demanding that she apologises to her friend on her knees.

At this point, the man in the middle of the brouhaha prevented his girlfriend from attacking his side chick, who had approached to apologise.

He firmly declared to his girlfriend, saying he would slap her if she attacked the lady who he claimed had only come to visit.

His side chick intervened, explaining to her rival that there was nothing between the man and her.

The identities of the ladies are yet to be known, but the man was named Sheriff.

Watch the videos below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Nana Abena Korkor Addo has dished out a video modelling and posing in different angles for the camera as she flexed her plus-size figure.

Abena Korkor, a mental health and body positivity advocate, proves that she's confident in her skin.

The former TV3 presenter, who recently grabbed media attention with her infamous list of men she has laid, flexed her grit as she effortlessly modelled like a professional.

In another story, Dr Louisa Satekla, the wife of the dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, glows with beauty at the launch of the Tecno Mobile Ghana Phantom X.

Dr Satekla appeared at the event in a bare neck outfit, long earrings, and long braids.

The mother of two got all the attention while sitting at a table with other event attendees as she dazzled in her simple but classy dress.

There's no doubt that her beauty regimen works as she effortlessly stood out and lit up her space with her glow due to her flawless makeup.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news.

Source: Yen Ghana