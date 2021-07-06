Mama B, a veteran Ghanaian musician who once worked with Castro, has said she is waiting for his return to complete a music project they started together

She also mentioned that Castro was solidly behind her music career

Mama B said his major target was to make sure she becomes one of the big acts in the industry before the unfortunate happened

The veteran musician has recorded a good amount of hit songs including Style Bia B, 3hy3 Wo Bo, among other songs

UK-based Ghanaian hi-life musician, Mama B, with the real name Maame Boahema has revealed she recorded music with Castro before he got missing and since then, releasing that song has been her major headache.

Mama B relentlessly gathered major fanbase and stole the airwaves in the year 2009 after teaming up with the legendary Castro and Screwface for her breakthrough song dubbed, Tiaso, which actually took the industry by storm.

Information obtained directly by YEN.com.gh from her manager indicates that the project was on the first spot of Ghana highlife top chart and it was massively accepted by countless music lovers around the country.

According to Mama B's manager, Sadick Assah, her second music project with Castro was recorded in the year 2014 before he suddenly got missing and she has since found it so hard to release the song without the presence of Castro.

She is still hoping and has been expecting the return of Castro to make the video of the music she has with him.

Sadick Assah also mentioned that Castro was solidly behind Mama B's music career and his major target was to make sure she becomes one of the big fishes in the industry.

Mama B has recorded countless hit music including Style Bia B, 3hy3 Wo Bo, among other songs and she has been putting in so much effort in trying to do collaborations with other top giants in the industry.

She aims at doing a possible collaboration with the likes of legendary Kojo Antwi, Shatta Wale and Sherifa Gunu in the near future.

Mama B's major mission for doing music is to be able to make it huge and channel her royalties to support her charity foundation which is aimed at helping children.

It has been exactly seven years since Castro UnderFire, a famous Ghanaian musician got missing with his friend Janet Bandu at the Ada Estuary.

Meanwhile, a new video making rounds on social media has shown a young man singing who looks just like missing Ghanaian singer, Theophilus Tagoe, famed as Castro da Destroyer.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the young man who sported the same hairstyle as Castro, was seen on a compound of a house standing in front of a car.

He was being videoed as he sang hit song Adonai which had legendary rapper, Sarkodie on it as well.

