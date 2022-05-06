Ghanaian Man Creates Multinational Company Making Fertilizer Out Of Cocoa Waste

Ghanaians are doing some wonderful things both at home and abroad, and this man is no different

For a long time, there has been a big issue when it comes to access to fertilizer, causing a headache for farmers

This man, through observation and ingenuity, has created a company that produces organic fertilizer

Akwasi Osei-Bobie Ansah is what you would call a visionary. When most people viewed the waste products of cocoa as nothing but waste, he saw something else. He saw gold.

Bobie Ansah lived in the village with his parents, and during his time in the village, he observed something interesting.

He realized that the cocoa farms in his village where the waste shells of the cocoa were left on the bare ground to decompose had a high crop yield and rich soil quality. This was when the light bulb in his mind lit up. He had an idea.

He realized these cocoa shells could be made into organic fertilizer. Bobbie Ansah had the drive and desire to learn the science of it all and equipped himself with the required knowledge he needed to bring his idea to life.

This strife for knowledge and passion for achieving something great gave birth to Farmers Hope company Limited. Indeed, this ingenious idea has brought hope to over 30,000 farmers who patronize farmers hope’s organic fertilizer, with approximately 1,200 bags of bio-fertilizer sold each day.

Many students from KNUST frequently visit the company for their research work and seek Bobbie Ansah's expertise.

Farmers hope is the first producer of biofertilizer in Ghana. Their products have been renowned for producing the best biofertilizer for all crops and is friendly to the soil.

Farmers Hope Products

Asaase Nofosuo is one of the company’s leading products. They say it is a sustainable, environmentally friendly solution to improving the yield of a variety of crops and plants.

Farmers Hope Liquid Fertilizer

Farmers hope says their organic liquid fertiliser offers more than a 45% increase in yield. It also provides enhanced seedling growth; while limiting yellowing in vegetables.

Farmers Hope Liquid Pesticide

The company also produces liquid pesticide. It is a broad-spectrum pesticide capable of fighting many pests.

