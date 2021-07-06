It has been exactly seven years since Castro UnderFire, a famous Ghanaian musician got missing with his friend Janet Bandu at the Ada Estuary

Castro's father, Mr Cofie, earlier hinted that they will not hold any funeral for the missing musician although the musician is to be declared dead today, July 6, 2021, according to the law.

Mr Cofie explained that there will not be a funeral because there is no evidence that he is dead.

In remembrance of Castro, YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the biggest hit songs he ever produced along with the music videos.

1. Toffee

This hit song by Castro brought so much joy to many Ghanaians back in the day

2. Odo Pa

Ghana's top striker, Asamoah Gyan was featured on this love song titled 'Odo Pa'. The music video also features Kofi Kinaata and has cameo appearances from Funny Face & Agya Koo

3. African Girls featuring Asamoah Gyan

This was produced under the label Wongye Entertainment and directed by Egya Bucknor

Remembering Castro: 7 top hit Songs by Artiste 7 Years After he went Missing Credit: YouTube, CastroUnderFireGh

4. Bone Shaker

The hit song was produced in 2004

5. Srade nam

Srade nam was another powerful hit-song that still brings back great memories when played on the airwaves

6. Back and Front

Back and Front was sung by Castro The Destroyer featuring K K Fosu

7. Do The Dance ft. Asamoah Gyan

Do The Dance by Castro ft. Asamoah Gyan was produced by Baby Jet Music Production and directed by GYO, Phamous Philm

Meanwhile, a new video making rounds on social media has shown a young man singing who looks just like missing Ghanaian singer, Theophilus Tagoe, famed as Castro da Destroyer.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the young man who sported the same hairstyle as Castro, was seen on a compound of a house standing in front of a car.

He was being videoed as he sang hit song Adonai which had legendary rapper, Sarkodie on it as well.

