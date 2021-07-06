Actor John Dumelo joined hundreds of Ghanaians on the 'March For Justice' demonstration

Dumelo is seen in a video talking to a member of the press

The demo was organised by the Youth Wing of the NDC to demand justice for people killed or brutalized by security personnel

A video has emerged of actor John Dumelo at the "March For Justice' protest organised by the Youth wing of Ghana's leading opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC.)

Held on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, the protest sought to 'demand justice for people killed or brutalized by security personnel in the past few weeks' per a statement from the party.

John Dumelo spotted at NDC's 'March For Justice' demo in a new video. Photo source: John Terry Fresh

Source: Twitter

In a video posted on Twitter, Dumelo, the former Member of Parliament aspirant for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency on the ticket of the NDC is seen talking to a member of the press.

"Comrade @johndumelo1 is here to demonstrate [Fisted hand] #MarchForJustice #FixTheCountry #fixthecountrynow #PeacefulDemo," reads the caption of the video posted by Twitter user @JohnTerryTresh

Meanwhile, Ghanaians have reacted to the threat by Sam George to hand over any military personnel spotted at the 'March For Justice' demonstration to the Ghana Police Service on the premise that they are not permitted to be there.

Speaking at the Accra Mall, converging ground for the protest, Sam George also stated that if they are provoked by any military personnel sent to intimidate them, they will be seriously dealt with.

The statements made by the Member of Parliament for the Ningo-Prampram constituency has drawn rebuke with many condemning him for trying to fight injustice with violence.

Still on the protests, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has come out strong against the police and military brutalities in the country.

According to him, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has recruited his men into the police service and the military to harm Ghanaians.

Source: Yen