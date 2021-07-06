Ghanaians have slammed Sam George for the threat he made at the NDC's 'March For Justice' demo

He said any Military personnel seen at the protest will be seriously dealt with if they try to intimidate the demonstrators

The March, according to the NDC, is to demand justice for people killed or brutalized by the Military in the country

Ghanaians have reacted to the threat by Sam George to hand over any military personnel spotted at the 'March For Justice' demonstration to the Ghana Police Service on the premise that they are not permitted to be there.

On July 6, 2021, the Youth wing of Ghana's leading opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) organized a protest to 'demand justice for people killed or brutalized by security personnel in the past few weeks' per a statement.

You are fighting injustice with violence; Ghanaians react to Sam George's 'Military' threat. Photo source: @yencomghnews

Speaking at the Accra Mall, converging ground for the protest, Sam George also stated that if they are provoked by any military personnel sent to intimidate them, they will be seriously dealt with.

The statements made by the Member of Parliament for the Ningo-Prampram constituency has drawn rebuke with many condemning him for trying to fight injustice with violence.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the responses from Ghanaians on our Instagram Account.

ArmahRiches wrote: "See the youth shouting please go and work and invest is your life please where is Sam George children!!!!they are enjoying better education and lifestyle to grow and rule us again #rise Ghana youth#"

Akoto said: "and dis man has been ordained a pastor in a church. He thinks he can insight to destroy dis country nd he will survive it?"

Yaa Barnes stated: "He will do saa then go chop slaps again. He thinks we have forgotten"

Fiffi Mills also said: "I don’t think Sam George and the leaders present there have their children with them there … wise up My Fellow *YOUTH* wise up ooo hmm use your time and energy wisely"

Sir Dan had an advise: "The youths, we need to fight for our nation without any political parties involved #they are the same"

In other news, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has come out strong against the police and military brutalities in the country.

According to him, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has recruited his men into the police service and the military to harm Ghanaians.

