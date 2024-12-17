A Ghanaian man in Denmark, Kareem, called off his wedding after discovering his fiancée was cheating just 10 days before their ceremony

He returned to Denmark after taking everything he had bought for the marriage ceremony to focus on his life

Several social media users who watched Kareem tell his sad love story thronged to the comment section to share their thoughts

A Ghanaian man living in Denmark, Kareem, shared his heartbreak story when he found out that his woman was cheating 10 days to their wedding.

According to Kareem, when he found out his wife-to-be was stepping out on him, he felt disappointed and decided to call off the wedding.

Kareem narrates to DJ Nyaami why he cancelled his wedding 10 days before the big day. Photo credit: SVTV Africa

Source: Youtube

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Kareem said he had planned to marry his girlfriend in Ghana so she could join him in Denmark.

However, a few days before their marriage ceremony, he received videos showing his soon-to-be wife having fun with her boyfriend in Ghana.

“I met a woman earlier. I loved her and even set her up to do business. Her boyfriend celebrated his birthday 10 days before our marriage. At this time, I had spent a lot of money on our marriage ceremony. Someone sent me videos of her and her boyfriend enjoying themselves. So, I just bought a ticket to Ghana, took my things and returned to Denmark."

A disappointed Kareem left Ghana but later found another Ghanaian woman to whom he got married. However, that marriage lasted for just one year.

“I got married to a lady in Ghana and divorced her after one year. She was disrespectful and too demanding. She was living with her parents, and I was sending her GH¢1000 monthly, but she was still not satisfied. I furnished her room and did everything for her, but she was not content.”

Kareem said he has now found a Ghanaian lady he is dating in Denmark.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Ghanaian man’s love story

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to Kareem’s story, which he shared on SVTV Africa on YouTube. Read them below:

@damoahlydia1284 said:

“Oh Charlie😅😅 Matter dey ooo boys abrɛ😅..... like the way you appreciate the woman oburoni that help you.”

@sweetpotato908 wrote:

“Marriage is a waste of time for a man if you already have a kid.”

@Mcdorni1 said:

“You dey play borga role, she keep asking you for help ah, you dey complain and divorce her 😂 didn’t you learn about her before marrying her??”

@Jlatif-q8i wrote:

“Marriage is not an easy institution. If you can’t sacrifice don’t marry.”

@hisholiness2010 said:

“Ohh so sad, men are really suffering inwardly, if we voice out 📢📢.”

@Gabogabo-i4v wrote:

“Masa men should forget about marriage and think about children. Additionally only get a girlfriend. A Jamaican friend told me why they have girlfriends but not wives because she can cheat at anytime.”

Ghanaian woman in US catches hubby cheating

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman in the US caught her husband cheating with another lady in Ghana.

According to the lady's account, after she busted them, the side chick called her and asked her to allow the man to marry her as a second wife.

She said the situation confused her since they have children. She further stated that the whole situation was hard for her to contemplate since she did not want her children to grow up in a broken home.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh