Ahuofe Patri has warmed the hearts of social media users with her latest photos dressed as a sports girl

The actress was seen posing on a lawn tennis court as she changed styles for the camera

Ahuofe Patri is noted for mesmerizing her many fans and followers with awe-inspiring photos of herself

Ghanaian actress, Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, famed as Ahuofe Patri has given her many fans and followers something different to gaze upon in her new post on social media.

The actress blessed her Instagram page with new photos of herself dressed as a lawn tennis player she struck different poses while wearing the sportswear.

In the photo, the actress was seen standing on a tennis court in what looked like a sports complex as she dazzled in the photos.

Sports girl: Ahuofe Patri dazzles in 3 photos dressed as a tennis player; fans hail her. Source: Instagram/Priscilla Opoku Agyemang

Ahuofe Patri was seen beaming with her usual infectious smile and sported her usual low-cut hairstyle.

She complimented her look with a tennis racket, some tennis balls and red-coloured sports sneakers.

After posting the photos of herself, Priscilla Opoku Agyemang widely known as Ahuofe Patri captioned one of them: "Welcome to the second half of the year"

She captioned another: "Let’s have a good week"

Many colleagues, fans, and followers of the actress took to the comment section to shower her with glowing words.

TV star berlamundi wrote: "Eeeiiisshh. Blessed week beautiful"

Top model vicamichaels also had this to say: "Have a good one love"

Comedian kalybos1 came in with the comment: "Abena who has collected your toffee that’s making you sit on the floor"

