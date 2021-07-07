• Ghanaian rapper, Medikal, has got many reacting to a video of him turning his wife’s body around

• It was as if he was carrying out an inspection exercise on her

• Fans have reacted to the video with some asking what exactly Medikal was inspecting

Rapper Medikal and his wife, Fella Makafui, have caused a stir with a romantic video together.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Fella stood in front of her husband before a mirror, and he is seen turning and bending her body as if he was conducting an inspection.

It appears the love birds were getting ready for an event together and they simply could not stop admiring themselves.

A collage of Fella Makafui and Medikal. Photo credit: @fellamakafui @amgmedikal/Instagram

Source: Original

Reaction

The video has triggered reactions from other celebrities and fans of the couple.

Rapper Okyeame Kwame, for instance, commented that “beautiful is an understatement”:

okyeamekwame: “Beautiful is an understatement.”

Berla Mundi wanted to know what Medikal was checking:

berlamundi: “Please what was he checking at the beginning of the video? I want to do some with bae.”

Victoria Lebenee commented that love is sweet:

victorialebenee: “True love is the sweetest.”

Nana Akua Addo admired the love shared by the couple:

nanaakuaaddo: “always.”

More beautiful comments came through for the Frimpongs:

maame_armah_: “My fav couple.”

iam.emelina: “Love is sweet.”

ajekpakomistress: “beautiful moments.”

beckybcollections: “Best couple.”

adjoahmonna: “Indeed.... i love you both.”

Fella and Medikal

The young couple has proven with their social media activities that they are deeply in love with each other.

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, they danced together beautifully when they attended a friend’s wedding ceremony.

In another report, they had a romantic date night together that got their fans really admiring them.

Though theirs seem to be a flawless marriage, Medikal once revealed the one thing about Fella that annoys him.

Their daughter, Island Frimpong, keeps growing so fast as published in earlier videos and photos by YEN.com.gh.

The little girl also trended massively in the news when a video detailing her sparkling blue eyes surfaced on the internet.

Source: Yen