Fella Makafui and Medikal have impressed their fans with a new video together

The couple went on a date night and fell in love over and over again while there

Many people have admired them and have wished them well

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Fella Makafui and her husband, Medikal, have stunned their fans with a video of them on a date night.

She wore an orange dress with a pair of black slippers and a bag to match.

Fella held on to Medikal and would not let her again as if they just started dating.

A collage of Fella Makafui and Medikal. Photo credit: @fellamakafui/Instagram

Source: Original

Medikal was blushing and could not stop looking at his wife.

The adorable couple burst into laughter while seated, and though they were talking, it is not clear exactly what they were saying to each other.

Reaction

The video has got many people applauding and admiring the two and they have left many comments.

No doubt Medikal himself was admiring the wife as he right commented on the post calling her “My Love”:

amgmedikal: “My love.”

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh.

ameyaw112: “Ghana’s Carters.”

_elormita: “Echoke oo.”

bm_kelly1: “Love dey bee oo”

iamshybabe: "Awwn."

damaris_blaq1: “couple goals.”

officialgoldengod: "Every minute."

therealnanakessi: "Eiiish woow."

_iam.naa_okailey_: "Love birds."

call_me_paula__: "Fav couple."

Love birds

Meanwhile, Fella Makafui and Medikal have proven with their activities on social media that they are so much in love.

The couple dance together, since together, and do other things together which fans admire them for.

Though theirs appears to be perfect love, Medikal revealed one thing about the wife that puts him off.

Fella and Medikal got married in March 2020, after a few months of dating.

They have a daughter, Island Frimpong, who is growing fast by the day.

In an earlier report, a video of Island with sparkling blue eyes got fans talking about her.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported how Fella snatched Medikal from his former girlfriend, Deborah Vanessa, to eventually become his wife.

We also published ow Fella nearly fell after tripping off her high-heel when she was modeling.

Enjoy reading our stories?

Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh