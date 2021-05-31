- Ghanaian rapper, Medikal, and his wife, Fella Makafui have caused traffic at a wedding they attended

- Husband and wife were dressed in outfits to match

- Many people have admired Medikal and Fella for looking good and dancing together

Fella Makafui and her husband, Medikal, have stepped out together to attend a friend’s wedding and they looked so lovely.

Husband and wife were clad in outfits like twins – Medikal wore all-white but had pieces of Fella Makafui’s fabric used to make lovely designs in his shirt.

The lovely couple was excitedly dancing to Kuami Eugene’s Open Gate song and they could not stop smiling about it.

Their presence at the wedding no doubt pulled the crowd as some other guests are seen standing behind them and taking videos.

Others also watched them in admiration. The video has triggered mixed reactions from fans. While some have showered praises on the couple, some criticised Medikal’s attire.

Kaths, for instance, admired Medikal’s dressing and wrote that he even dressed better than on his engagement:

kaths_klosett: “He didn't even dress this nice to his own engagement.”

Prince also admired their clothes:

iamprincechigoziewan: “Nice to match.”

Boatemaa and Rose showered praises on Medikal and Fella:

boatemaaboaten: “My people, my people I love you guys.”

rose_core12: “They look so sweet, best couples ever.”

Meanwhile, Medikal was in the news recently when an old photo of him as a teenager dropped.

Fans who commented on the photo said the rapper looked like actor Abraham Atta growing up.

The couple was also in the news when they stunned their fans with a video of them on a date night.

Fella Makafui and Medikal have proven with their activities on social media that they are so much in love.

The couple dance together, sing together and do other things together which fans admire them for.

Though theirs appear to be perfect love, Medikal revealed one thing about the wife that puts him off.

Fella and Medikal got married in March 2020, after a few months of dating, and had their first baby, blue-eyed Island Frimpong, five months later.

