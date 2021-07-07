The Ghana National Fire Service intends to spend $61 million to buy new equipment

Mark Brako of the Service shared this information in an interview with Citi News

The equipment will help fight fire better in Ghana

The Ghana National Fire Service says it has plans to acquire equipment worth $61 million as part of efforts to help its commitment to fighting fires.

The service is often at the receiving end of criticism for its inability to fight fires that have destroyed properties worth millions of Ghana cedis including the recent Makola Fire.

Mark Brako, Assistant Chief Fire Officer and the Director of Budget at the Ghana National fire Service made the disclosure about the Service's plans in an interview with Citi News.

“We are to undertake a value for money audit for the package at the Ministry of Finance, and then it is also subject to parliamentary approval since it is an international transaction," said Brako.

"The package is around $61 million including rapid intervention vehicles, turntable ladders, fire tenders, and some PPE.”

The service also stated it will start an exercise to inform Ghanaians about the right way to utilize fire extinguishers when there is a fire outbreak.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana National Fire Service says its inability to fight the Makola Fire is the fault of the Ghana Water Company.

On Monday, July 5, 2021, fire swept through some parts of the Makola market in Accra.

Fire Service personnel were alleged to have arrived late at the fire scene, stating they had no fuel and water at the time the call to them came through.

Meanwhile, Ken Ofori Atta, Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has tabled a loan agreement of $28 million before Parliament.

The loan agreement is for the purchase of 275 vehicles for members of the 8th Parliament of the fourth republic.

