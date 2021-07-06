The Ghana National Fire Service says they should not be blamed for the destruction that happened at the Makola market

Personnel of the service arrived late to the venue because they did not have water in their tenders

In a new interview, the Service's PRO said it is unfortunate that they are being blamed

The Ghana National Fire Service says its inability to fight the Makola Fire is the fault of the Ghana Water Company.

On Monday, July 5, 2021, YEN.com.gh reported that fire swept through some parts of the Makola market in Accra.

Fire Service personnel were alleged to have arrived late at the fire scene, stating they had no fuel and water at the time the call to them came through.

In a new interview on Starr 103.5, Ellis Robinson Oko, Public Relations Officer of the Service stated that they are not to blame.

He placed the blame at the doorstep of the Ghana Water Company.

“As at the time the fire happened, all the hydrants were not flowing. The water company didn’t tell us why they shut it yesterday. We couldn’t leave our duty to go ask Ghana Water Company why there was no water in our hydrants so we did what was required at the time and that’s what we did," said Oko to Francis Abban, host of Morning Starr.

"It’s rather unfortunate that everyone is blaming us but let’s look at the situation on the ground before blaming the fire service,” he told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Tuesday."

Meanwhile, Media personality, Kofi Okyere Darko, also known as KOD has reacted to news of the late response by the Fire Service because they did not have water and fuel in their tender.

In a post on Facebook, an outraged Darko lashed out at the officials of the service for their general attitude to outbreaks over the years.

"Pls pardon me; is it not stupid for the fire service to sit at their stations with no water in their fire engines? How do we even explain this? This same nonsense happens all the time there’s a fire outbreak," reads part of his post. "So they sit there and work lotto numbers or what? Fire service needs fixing too."

