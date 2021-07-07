Dwendama D/A JHS, a school in the Ashanti Region has its students learning under a shed as construction of their school building tarries

According to one of the teachers named Beckley Immanuel Kodzo, the learning area had to be put up by the students themselves

He hopes that the report helps to quicken the completion of their school building

Students at the Dwendama D/A JHS in the Adansi South District of the Ashanti Region have had no option than to learn under a shed they built themselves.

In a narration to YEN.com.gh, Beckley Immanuel Kodzo, a gentleman who has taught at the school since 2018 indicated that their dilapidated classroom was demolished last year in order for it to be rebuilt.

According to him, the work was going on quite smoothly until January 2021, when the school resumed from vacation and had to occupy it whilst it was uncompleted.

Pupils resort to learning under shed as reconstruction of school building delays Credit: Beckley Immanuel Kodzo

Source: Facebook

However, in April, the students were asked to vacate the building as it was still under the care of the contractors and was yet to be ready for teaching and learning.

Since then, the students of Dwendama D/A JHS have had to put up a shed as they keep waiting on the contractors to finish up their structure for them to move.

"In late April, we then had to move and settle in this structure we constructed until we went on vacation. On our arrival yesterday, we were met with the total collapse of the structure. We've been working on it since yesterday," the teacher narrated.

Beckley Immanuel Kodzo hopes that sharing this story will help ginger the responsible stakeholders to complete the structure in time.

Meanwhile, pictures from the Upper East Region of Ghana, showing a school called Saabisi Primary School under the Kassena-Nankana Municipal are breaking the hearts of Ghanaians online.

The visuals being circulated on social media show that the Saabisi Primary School lacks furniture, parts of the classrooms have broken floors and the students have to sit on the floor to learn.

A concerned citizen named Alemya Moses in Navrongo who shared the information is making calls on government and stakeholders to help remedy the situation.

Source: Yen.com.gh