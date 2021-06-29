What is my eye shape? 6 types of eye shapes and make up tips

Have you ever wondered why your eye make-up doesn't look as good as the make-up artist you copied, yet you copied their every move? You probably wonder how they get that perfect look every time while yours keeps smudging or doesn't look as good. Beyond the skills and practice these experts have, they are also familiar with their eye shape. Tailoring your eye make-up to your shape will work wonders, and soon, you will be the expert every newbie looks up to.

Beyonce poses in the press room at the 59th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jason LaVeris

Source: Getty Images

Eye make-up is critical when creating a statement look, or even if you are going for a natural look. Unfortunately, it is almost impossible to get the perfect look without knowing your eye shape first. Once you understand what the different types of eyes are, you will have better luck finding the proper application and techniques that will flatter your eye shape the most.

How do you know your eye shape? Telling what shape your eye is does not require any technique. All you have to do is look at its features and compare it to an eye shapes chart. If you cannot do this, another option is to go for an eye shape finder camera to categorize all the female eye shapes.

What eye shape do I have?

There are six types of eye shapes, and each one of them requires a different make-up routine. It also helps when looking for the right eyelashes for you. Lashes can dramatically enhance your make-up look, so you have to get the right shape to flatter your eyes, or it will be a disaster. So, what is your eye shape?

1. Round eye shape

Katy Perry attends the European premiere of Katy Perry: Part Of Me 3D at Empire Leicester Square on July 3, 2012 in London, England. Photo: Mike Marsland

Source: Getty Images

The easiest way to know whether you have round eyes is to check the space above and below your iris. If you can see the whites of your eyes, then you have the round eye shape. They are usually large, prominent and look circular hence the name.

However, round eyes can be either large or small, so size is not a definite metric. Celebrities who have round eyes include Katy Perry, Zooey Deschanel, and Ashley Olsen. Each eye shape has a unique look that makes them pop. For this eye shape, keep the following make-up tips in mind when trying out looks:

Use eyeliner to create a cat-eye. This will help close up some of the visible white space.

Try a deep contour on the crease and use paler colours on the lid. When you get to the ends of the eyes, you should opt for a deeper shadow.

Stick to a neutral colour palette to show off the beauty and shape of your eyes

When using mascara, focus only on the top lashes to get a fuller look.

2. Almond eye shape

Mila Kunis attends the after party for "Four Good Days" at Acura Festival Village on January 25, 2020 in Park City, Utah. Photo: Michael Kovac

Source: Getty Images

Almond eyes are longer in width than they are in height. They are called almond eyes since they are shaped just like almonds. The eyelid's crease is readily visible, and the eye tapers to a point by the tear duct and outer eye.

The difference between almond and round eyes is that there is no white space around the eye with the almond shape. So if you find that your iris touches both lids and you have all the other signs mentioned, you have the almond eye shape.

What is the most common eye shape? The almond eye shape is the one that most people have. Many celebrities have this shape, and they look good with them. They include Beyonce, Mila Kunis, and Eva Longoria.

People with this eye shape are advised to take advantage of the natural shape of their eyes and do eye looks that will further accentuate it. These tips will help if you have this eye shape:

Use light eye shadow colours on your lids and go darker as you approach the end of the crease.

Apply eyeliner to both the upper and lower lids. Use thicker eyeliner on the lower lid to accentuate your shape.

Use highlighter on the inner corner of your eye and below the arch of your eyebrow

A cat eye will also intensify the natural almond shape.

3. Downturned eyes

Charlize Theron attends CTAOP's Night Out on June 26, 2021 in Universal City, California. Photo: Rich Fury

Source: Getty Images

If you run a straight line right through the middle of your eye and the corners are below the line, you have downturned eyes. This is because the outer corners of the eye are lower than the inner corners giving the eyes a droopy appearance. It is also known as a descending eyelid. Celebrities with this eye shape include Katie Holmes, Anne Hathaway, and Charlize Theron.

For this eye shape, the key is to do looks that minimize the droopy appearance. Lifting the outer corners works wonders to brighten and open the eyes.

Create balance with shadows. A good liner on the outer corners will extend them and give the illusion of a lifted corner.

False eyelashes work wonders for this eye shape. Apply it in a pushed up way in the corner

Draw out your eye shadow in a pointed shape at the corner for a cat-eye.

4. Upturned eyes

Rihanna attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

These are the opposite of downturned eyes. The outer corners are set higher than the inner corners. In short, people with upturned eyes have an inbuilt cat-eye. They tilt upwards at the edge and give the eye an exotic appearance.

For this eye shape, the bottom lash line rises upward to meet the top lash. Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, and Taylor Swift all have this shape. Make up tips for this shape include the following:

Use a thin coat of eyeliner all the way to the corners to emphasize this shape.

Focus the eyeliner on the bottom outer corner of your eyes.

A coat of mascara on both lids also works wonders.

5. Hooded eyes

Selena Gomez attends Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Do I have hooded eyes? Telling whether or not you do is an effortless task. Hoody eyes have a bit of excess skin hanging over the eyelids and a deep-set crease that makes the eyelids barely visible. Some people are born with this shape. However, other eye shapes can evolve and become hooded due to age and loss of skin elasticity.

If you are not familiar with this shape of eyes, it is the same eye type that Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone, the famous romantic comedy actress, have. For hooded eyes, use these tips for the best outcome:

A smokey eye is the best way to go. to do this, you can put colour all over the lid and blend upwards

Use thicker eyeliner on the upper lash for extra definition.

A deep-toned eye shadow will create continuity of the lid.

6. Monolid eyes

Awkwafina attends the Virtuosos Award presentation during the 35th Santa Barbara International Film Festival at Arlington Theatre on January 18, 2020 in Santa Barbara. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

This is by far the easiest eye shape to identify. A monolid, or an epicanthic fold, is an upper eyelid that doesn't have a visible crease line. Since monolids have less space above the eye, they are perfect for experimenting with colour and a smoky eye.

Romantic movie actresses like Lana Condor, Lucy Liu, and Awkwafina have this eye shape. If you have a monolid, these tips will help you get the perfect look:

Use reflective eye shadow in the inner corner and dark eye shadow on the brow bone for a lift.

False eyelashes are a great way to add to the look if you have this eyelid type. However, remember to leave the bottom lash bare.

There are six different eye shapes, and all of them are uniquely beautiful. Therefore, knowing your eye shape is beneficial when looking for make-up techniques to get that perfect eye look.

Do you have hooded eyes? Yen.com.gh has all the fascinating make up tips and tricks to make them work for you. Hooded eyes have a bit of excess skin hanging over the eyelids and a deep-set crease that makes the eyelids barely visible.

Unlike cosmetics for regular eyes, hooded eyelids require patience and accurate makeup skills to create an appealing finish.

Source: Yen