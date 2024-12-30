Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy announced that he paid the private jet expenses of Nigerian singer Davido

In an interview with Angel FM, Stonebwoy spoke about how costly it was to fly international musicians into Ghana to perform at shows

Many people were unhappy with Stonebwoy's remarks, and they tagged Davido to demand answers about his appearance at the 2024 Bhim Fest

Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy caused a stir online after announcing that he catered for the private jet expenses of Nigerian singer Davido to perform at his Bhim Fest in Ghana.

Stonebwoy speaks about Davido's private jet

During an interview with Angel FM 96.1, Stonebwoy discussed the expenses he incurred during the 2024 edition of his annual Bhim Fest.

The Bhim Fest headliner noted that it was costly investing in international musicians when local artistes want to bring them into the country to perform at their shows.

"The investment of international artistes that I bring into the country does not come cheap."

Stonebwoy noted that he had to incur the expenses of Grammy-nominated Nigerian singer Davido's private jet when he invited him to perform at his 2024 Bhim Fest.

"Davido's private jet he used to fly into the country, I was told I was the person in charge of covering the expenses."

Stonebwoy further stated in the same interview that due to the costly nature of flying in international artistes to perform in Ghana, it is difficult to make profits.

The Gidigba crooner stated that despite the costly nature of flying international artistes into Ghana, there are more benefits.

"But social capital and the growth that would be obtained from it are a lot," Stonebwoy said in the interview.

Reactions to Stonebwoy's statements about Davido

Many people in the comment section tagged Davido, demanding answers about being a special guest at Bhim Fest and about Stonebwoy's statements about him in the interview.

The opinions of social media users are below:

@kl39484 said:

"@Davido please come and answer us ooo."

@tabakellysm said:

"Even himself he Dey even book jet before how he Dey book for @davido wey get him private jet 🛩️ already all in the name of bragging … this guy is a snake under grass he has a lost of bitterness in his heart but he is scared @davido will dump him …"

@Rhunsey said:

"😂😂😂 social capital by pounding fufu for him?😂😂All these investments aren’t reflecting on your streams, after all these you tend to rely on Indian streams to be relevant on YouTube. Wey yawa this?😂😂"

@tundeyrn6 said:

"Make una calm down, you guys don’t know how private jet work!! Davido private fit no Dey available to go Ghana!!"

@Muhamma16923221 said:

"@davido ,one leg man, Mr Efo stone said he paid for your jet to Ghana and your going back and every cost for your accommodation. I know he’s lying but you’ll cover it up for him because he’s the only friend we all know you got here in Ghana. Clout chaser @stonebwoy"

Buz Stop Boys clean Bhim Fest grounds

YEN.com.gh reported that Buz Stop Boys cleaned up the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel grounds, where dancehall musician Stonebwoy held his annual Bhim Fest.

The volunteer sanitation group won the admiration of many Ghanaians with its expertise in cleaning the grounds, which it demonstrated in a video.

Ghanaians applauded them in the comment section, while others shared ideas on how to improve their work.

