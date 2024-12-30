Nicholas Laryea, a Ghanaian dietitian, clarified that diluting sugary drinks with water reduces concentration but not the sugar content

He noted that diabetic patients often mistakenly believe dilution lowers sugar content and, are therefore, fond of the habit

Several social media users who watched the educational video shared their thoughts on the health practitioner's advice

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Nicholas Laryea, a Ghanaian dietitian, has explained that mixing a sugar-concentrated drink with more water only makes it less concentrated but does not reduce its sugar content.

According to the dietitian, several diabetic patients try to reduce their sugar intake by diluting sugary drinks with water.

Ghanaian dietitian Nicholas Laryea explains that diluting sugary drinks does not reduce sugar content.

Source: UGC

However, Nicholas Laryea, popularly called Dietitian Nii, said the quantity of sugar remains the same.

“In Ghana right now, when people pour sugary drinks into cups, then you see them say that is because they want to control their sugar level, especially the diabetics, they want to dilute the sugary drink with water.”

He used sugar cubes and water to illustrate it in a video shared on X to explain further.

“If I put two cubes of sugar in this and I add water, it’s still the same two cubes. So if you have the same sugary drinks and even pour water into them, the amount of sugar inside still remains the same.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to dietitian's sugary drinks take

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on the post shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@KatangaFellows said:

“Rightfully so. Amount of substance is not the same as concentration.”

@Chelsea4everA wrote:

“Same as alcohol…. Almost every science student knows this…”

@chairman607 said:

“Awww, talk again bro. A lot of people are ignorant of this 😩.”

@MrHouseOfGreen wrote:

“Yo bro, I do this and I get to drink half the content of the drink because of the water.”

@Set0r_ said:

“Diluting your sugary drink makes the drink less sugary tasting, but it does not reduce the actual amount of sugar you're consuming if you drink the entire volume. Amount of sugar consumed is only reduced if you didn't drink the entire volume of the diluted drink.”

@EnergyGoD14 asked:

“How do I send this to my grandma 😂😂😂?”

Woman shares weight loss transformation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an African woman shared her weight loss journey in a TikTok video and insights on healthy eating.

Faye explained the importance of food to the body and encouraged mindful indulgence.

Netizens shared their opinions on the video Faye shared.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh