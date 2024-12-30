Shatta Wale, in an interview, broke his silence after Stonebwoy took jabs at him in a recent interview on Angel FM

The SM boss declined to respond directly to Stonebwoy's recent remarks but shared a cryptic social media post

Shatta Wale's social media post triggered positive reactions from numerous fans, who thronged to the comment section

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has finally reacted to his rival Stonebwoy's recent criticisms of him.

Shatta Wale breaks his silence after Stonebwoy slams him during a recent interview. Photo source: @shattawalenima and @stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

Stonebwoy recently travelled to Kumasi for his performance at the Legacy Nite show at the Miklin Hotel on Sunday, December 29, 2024.

In an interview on Angel FM before the event, the Burninton Music Group label boss threw shade at Shatta Wale over his upcoming appearance at Vybz Kartel's Freedom Street concert in Jamaica.

He alleged that the SM Boss travelled to Jamaica to "raise the curtains" and begged the music event organisers to select him for a performance on stage.

Stonebwoy also blasted Shatta Wale for gifting his associate MC Portfolio bundles of cash during their recent encounter on Fakye TV.

The BHIM Nation leader accused his rival of being a trickster who intentionally set up MC Portfolio for public backlash by gifting him GH₵5K on live TV.

Shatta Wale speaks after Stonebwoy slams him

Shatta Wale took to his official Facebook page to share a reaction to Stonebwoy's scathing criticisms of him.

The dancehall musician declined to respond directly to Stonebwoy's remarks but dropped a cryptic message.

He wrote:

"God is here 🙏."

Below is Shatta Wale's social media post:

Shatta Wale's post stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from fans in reaction to Shatta Wale's social media post below:

Wicked Queen J commented:

"Amen, keep winning King 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Finno Luu said:

"Before Dem go reach Dem go see u deh der! Demi-god 4lyf. God is here... Year of truth✍️."

Sultan Sariki commented:

"Please try to get some dancehall textbooks for Stonebwoy when you are coming back."

Don Enock Sports said:

"Shatta Wale is better than Stonebwoy."

Idiction De ReasoNa commented:

"Landlord no Dey house, so tenant start dey misbehave 🤣."

Prince Wiener said:

"Hi Charles Nii Armah Mensah. I encourage you not to pay any attention to Stonebwoy's recent interview comments. They seem to stem from frustration, especially considering that you, not him, have been invited to dine with the world boss. Stay focused on the purpose that brought you this far."

Source: YEN.com.gh