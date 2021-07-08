The District Police Commander of Ejura, DSP Phillip Hammond has revealed that he did not call the military for help

The District Police Commander of Ejura, Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP, Phillip Hammond has revealed that he did not call the military for help.

Speaking at the committee to investigate the killing in Ejura, DSP Hammond said even though the crowd grew stronger than his men on the ground, he never for once called the military for assistance.

According to him, he only called for reinforcement and that did not mean that the military must intervene.

Ejura shootings: All I asked was for reinforcement; I did not call for military help – District Police Commander

DSP Hammond said the reinforcement he received was the troop of soldiers who arrive in Ejura.

“We requested for reinforcement but it is not me personally as the District Commander who requested for the Military. I only requested for reinforcement and they are the team that were brought to me,” he said.

Call for reinforcement

The General Officer Commander of Central Command, Brigadier General Josephs Aphour said he received a call from his Battalion Commander, Lt Col Kwasi Ware Peprah, informing him of what exactly was happening in Ejura.

He added that after his conversation with Lt Col Peprah, he had a call from the Chairman of REGSEC that the situation was getting out of control.

He further explained that the REGSEC chairman requested the need for the Operation Calm Lives to move to the scene so that the situation will not blow out of proportion.

Firing of shots

Brigadier General Aphour, revealed that his men were compelled to fire at protesters because they shot at the military personnel first.

According to him, their aim was to maim those who fired at the security personnel on the grounds and not to kill them.

He said his men initially verbally warned the protesters when they arrived at the scene, but they did not pay heed but started firing at them.

Testifying before the committee based on the briefing given to him by his officers on the field, he said his men initially gave warning shots to disperse the crowd, but they did not leave.

He however stated the use of live ammunition during the protest was appropriate, or else the situation could have been worse if they had not taken those steps.

