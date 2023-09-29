Huge tonnes of shea nut got destroyed in a blazing fire recently because a fire tender that was called to save the day broke down not far from the scene of the incident

The municipal fire officer has blamed the incident on the deplorable road network and a lack of routine maintenance of the fire tender

The total cost of the shea nut destroyed in the fire is not known but 260 bags of shea nut is estimated to cost thousands of Ghana cedis

A cargo truck carrying 260 bags of shea nuts burned down recently because a fire tender deployed to put out the fire that had just started broke down just metres from the burning truck.

Municipal Deputy Fire Officer, Andrew Kofi Nimot, told Joy News that the deplorable road network and a lack of routine maintenance of the tender caused the destruction of the huge quantity of shea nuts.

The incident happened at Kabampe in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region, reports Joy News.

Truck caught fire after crash

The report explained that the cargo truck carrying the 260 bags of shea nuts from Wa in the Upper West Region caught fire after a crash, prompting calls to the firefighters.

However, the firefighters could not help to put out the blaze because the fire tender broke down not far from the burning truck.

Rashid Abdulai, the driver of the cargo truck, explained that the truck burst a tyre while two other tyres also unhinged, forcing him to park.

Not long after that a polythene sheet they used to cover the shea nuts also caught fire.

"We tried our best to put off the fire but failed. We called [the fire service] early but their car is the one parked there. It's spoiled," he told the reporter at the scene of the devastating fire.

Andrew Kofi Nimot, the fire officer, said the tender has not been serviced in the last seven years.

"And we have been following the authorities to help service this car. Now, here we are with an emergency case, we are standing watching the scene but the vehicle is faulty, parked here," he lamented.

Bawumia discloses government’s plan to buy helicopters for Ghana Fire Service

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in December last year that the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, disclosed a plan by the government to make the Ghana National Fire Service a world-class service.

The Vice President said there is a plan by the government to acquire modern rescue helicopters for the national fighters to deal with their logistical challenges.

Dr Bawumia made the comment when he commissioned a two-storey dormitory block, two-storey classroom block and a dining hall for the Fire Academy and Training School.

60-year-old Ghanaian man who lost his family to fire in need of support

In 2022, YEN.com.gh reported that a homeless Ghanaian man's sad story surfaced on social media and got many very emotional.

Two kind gentlemen saw the 60-year-old man on the streets of Accra, approached him and found out he lost his family to a fire outbreak.

Brown also revealed that things got worse after his loss and he had to resort to sleeping on the streets and eating from dumpsters for survival.

The old man is currently battling kidney problems and Ghanaians are being called upon to help.

Bus swerving potholes causes fatal road crash that claims over 30 lives

In other news, a road crash on the Peki stretch of the Eastern Corridor road in the Volta Region has led to over 30 deaths.

The crash involved a head-on collision between a bus and a minivan that was said to be speeding.

The bus driver reportedly tried to dodge potholes on the road, leading to the fatal collision.

