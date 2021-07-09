A black man called Donte Franklin has got lucky and he is now $52,000 richer over a life that saw him walking daily to work

Prior to his new fortune, the man never missed a day at work despite the fact that he spent hours trekking

Thanks to Michael Lynn who one day saw him trekking twice, the man's life has changed for good

A man, Donte Franklin, who walked many miles to his work every day has got the kind of help he would never have imagined months ago.

It all started when a good Samaritan, Michael Lynn, saw Donte walking one day and asked why he was doing so. He revealed that he walks over 8 miles to and from work to be able to put food on his family’s table, GoalCast reports.

The good Samaritan has also taken Donte as a friend. Photo source: GoalCast

Trekking over 16 miles daily

Walking the miles to Buffalo Wild Wings where he works takes him more than two and half hours. No matter how hard his shift was, he repeated the same arduous trek back home.

He said:

“I really don’t care if it gets tiring. I just have to keep pushing. I walk just to make my family proud.”

Speaking to Fox News, he said he has not missed a single shift at all since he started working. On the day Michael met Donte, he had seen him twice walking.

Watch his interview below:

Blessing overload

When he realized the family did not even have money for food, he gave him $20. Touched by his condition, Michael set a GoFundMe account for him with a goal of $2000.

Many givers turned up and gave more than $52,000. Michael said he hopes what he has done inspires other people to always help those in need.

