4 Chinese nationals in police grips for allegedly stealing electricity cables

News reaching YEN.com.gh indicates that four (4) Chinese nationals have been arrested for allegedly stealing large quantities of electricity cables.

The suspects, Liu Lianwei, 38, Su Meng, 55, Tuan Xiuwei, 41, and Zhang Chenming, 55 were apprehended in the Eastern region.

In a report filed by StarrNews, the National Security Operatives from the Eastern region arrested the Chinese nationals at CK Aluminum Company Limited at Nsawam Adoagyiri upon intelligence report.

The Chinese nationals were reportedly smuggling 30 bundles of electricity cables and some quantities of unbundled cables with the seal of Ministry of Energy to an unknown destination.

The truck containing the loot was intercepted and impounded by the Eastern Regional Police Command.

The suspected stolen items were offloaded at the forecourt of the Police Headquarters under the supervision of National Security and Police Thursday evening at about 7:30 pm.

The four suspects have been detained by the police to assist the investigation.

