Farida Mahama, in a video she shared on her Instagram story, bonded with her elder brother, Shahid Mahama, at their father's presidential inauguration dinner

John Mahama was officially sworn into office on January 7, 2025, and on the evening of January 8, 2025, the president celebrated with family and friends

The event was a star-studded lineup with many dignitaries and party supporters in attendance to celebrate John Mahama's return to power

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Farida Mahama and her elder brother, Shahid Mahama, shared a special moment during their father, President John Mahama's presidential inauguration dinner.

Farida Mahama bonds with her elder brother in a video. Photo source: farimaha8

Source: Instagram

In a video posted on her Instagram story, Farida dressed in a sleek black gown and posed with Shahid Mahama, who wore an expensive suit. The siblings smiled and took selfies and videos, showing their excitement at the event.

The dinner, held on January 8, 2025, celebrated John Dramani Mahama’s return to power. He was officially sworn in as the President of Ghana on January 7, 2025, at the Black Star Square in Accra. The ceremony was presided over by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, with the oath administered by Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkonoo.

John Mahama, who served as the 4th President of the Fourth Republic, has now become the 6th President of the same republic. His running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, was also sworn in as Ghana’s first female vice president.

Mahama secured a decisive victory in the December 2024 general elections, polling 6,328,397 votes, or 56.55% of the total valid votes. His closest opponent, Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party, received 4,657,304 votes, representing 41.61%.

Ghanaians celebrate John Mahama at inauguration dinner

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Leonardo1 said:

"Very nice. This is beautiful. Akufo-Addo should learn his children were so disrespectful and arrogant."

Amagetrude2 said;

"U can see Farida is different. She wants to be normal like any other young person. But protocol is not letting her."

angela.7 wrote:

"We have seen Shafik’s wife and Sharaf’s girlfriend. Please is Shahid single? Asking for a friend 😆."

Damicman said:

"God continue to protect this man, family and the entire country. No weapon fusion against you shall prosper.👏"

wise12.temaboy said:

"I hope them no go get government contract and become millionaires like Akufo-Addo children."

Jaykay gh wrote:

"Please please...We don't need Presidential Dinners now. Should be all work till 2028. I hope this is the last one of it's kind. We don't have time at all to reset Ghana."

Farida Mahama shows fan love

Farida Mahama, in a video, showed a fan she met at the presidential inauguration the day earlier love. She showed her jovial and friendly side as she waved at him.

YEN.com.gh reported that this gesture by the president's daughter brought her widespread praise and admiration from Ghanaians who were in love with her friendly nature.

Farida Mahama, on multiple occasions, has shown how friendly she is.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh