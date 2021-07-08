The Military personnel involved in the assault on Wa residents have been punished

In a video that went viral early this month, they were seen beating residents over a missing phone

The soldiers involved have been demoted and others sentenced to 30-day detention

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

The Military personnel involved in the assault on civilians in Wa have been punished following an investigation into their actions.

On July 2, 2021, YEN.com.gh reported a video that showed security personnel randomly stopping and beating the people they came across in the capital of the Upper West Region.

Per a Joy News report, the personnel who were on duty on the day of the incident have been punished after a 4-member committee who were asked to examine the situation submitted its initial report.

Soldiers involved in civilian beating in Wa over missing phone demoted, sentenced. Photo source: Facebook (Citi 97.3 FM)

Source: Facebook

Three of the identified individuals have been demoted from their current ranks to a lower one. 8 other soldiers have been sentenced to 30 days in detention by their commanding officer.

About eighty-six officers are said to have taken part in the act that was not sanctioned by the Military.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Meanwhile, Lt. Col. Kwasi Ware Peprah, Commanding Officer of the 4th Infantry Battalion says the military officer seen kneeling in viral photos and videos during the Ejura protest did not fire any shots as many believed.

On Tuesday, June 29, 2021, security personnel shot and killed two people among some young people demonstrating as part of their quest to ask for answers following the death of activist, Ibrahim' Kaaka' Mohammed.

Speaking before a committee probing the killings, Peprah claimed the yet-to-be-identified soldier did not fire at anyone when he kneeled as many stated based on the videos shared online.

Also, Lt. Col. Kwasi Ware Peprah, Commanding Officer of the 4th Infantry Battalion has justified the military's tough approach during the Ejura protest. Speaking before a committee probing the killings, Peprah spoke to why the tactics of soldiers are different compared to that of the Police.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh