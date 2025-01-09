US-based Ghanaian actor and comedian Michael Blackson has expressed his joy after President John Mahama's inauguration

He was also present as Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman, the nation's first female Vice President, was sworn in at the same event

Some social media users have commented on Michael Blackson's viral video about the country that is trending on Instagram

Ghanaian actor and comedian based in the United States, Michael Blackson, who was present at the 2025 presidential inauguration on January 7, 2025, has applauded the leaders for a successful history program.

The outspoken entertainer wore a luxury jacket and white trousers to the event styled with designer sunglasses.

Michael Blackson expresses optimism for Ghana's future after the 2025 presidential inauguration. Photo credits: @tv3 and @michaelblackson.

Michael Blackson commended Commonwealth leaders from across the world, including the presidents of Kenya, Gambia, Nigeria, Namibia, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, South Africa, and Togo, who attended the inauguration to show support for Ghana's democratic path and to strengthen the ties of solidarity and collaboration.

Following the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party's victory in elections on December 7, 2024, the nation's first female vice president, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman, was sworn in just before President Mahama took the oath of office.

In a viral video, he shot during the momentous event at Black Star Square, Michael Blackson stated that:

"I’m excited about the future of Ghana 🇬🇭. Inauguration Day, it was great seeing other great leaders of my continent including the president of my beloved land of Liberia 🇱🇷 , the new powerful leader of Burkina Faso 🇧🇫 the young president of Senegal 🇸🇳and the 290 yr old Nigerian president."

Comedian Michael Blackson attends the Presidential inauguration

Some social media users have commented on Michael Blackson's post on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some of these reactions.

Stephaniedsa stated:

"Legacy & Kingdom Creator 🙏🏾."

Iamtikasmith stated:

"Africa forever!❤️❤️❤️."

captainbwoyvevo stated:

"Africa is great again, especially West Africa, no snitching 😂."

Oqwethagod stated:

"A proud day for Ghana 🇬🇭 and Africa."

Swolworld stated:

"God bless Africa."

themoneyfarm_2 stated:

"He's actually a Good person.. get to know him."

Lasbonfx stated:

"Is the 🇳🇬 290 years old president for me🤣."

tmelvin_231 stated:

"Great man meeting great African leaders".

rolly_b_of_london stated:

"The last part of your caption got me laughing 🤣."

becca_props stated:

"Oh wow! Didn’t know the Nigerian President is 290years old🤪😂."

joshoneday stated:

"Wow I admire the love u have for Ghana💯💯."

Watch the video below:

Michael Blackson builds a school in Ghana

Michael Blackson has also previously built a free-for-all modern school in the Central Region of Ghana.

The school aims to provide children from underprivileged backgrounds with quality education to become responsible leaders in the future.

Watch the video below:

Michael Blackson welcomes DC Young to Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about American comedian DC Young Fly being welcomed by a dance group at Kotoka International Airport.

He was greeted at the Accra airport by Ghanaian-American actor Michael Blackson, his co-star from the television program Wild N Out.

The US-based Ghanaian actor has shared details of DC Young Fly's visit and his next major step after landing in the West African country.

Source: YEN.com.gh