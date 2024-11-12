The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has raised concerns about the increasing cases of substance abuse among doctors

The GMA stated that other acts of misconduct and unprofessionalism are threatening the medical profession

The GMA president, Dr Frank Serebour, has warned medical professionals to disengage from behaviour that would undermine the profession

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has lamented a concerning rise in alcohol and drug abuse, sexual misconduct and all-around unprofessionalism among some members.

It bemoaned that the continuance of such untoward behaviour has significantly undermined the medical profession and patients’ trust in medical workers.

The GMA said the rising cases of alcohol and substance abuse among health workers is worrying.

Addressing the Association at the GMA’s annual general meeting, GMA President Dr Frank Serebour said the trend was worrying and put patients’ care at risk.

He noted that the health workers' alleged misconduct and negligence have led to multiple lawsuits being filed against them in various courts across the country.

He said the situation called for an urgent remedying of the worrying trend.

Dr Serebour further bemoaned the increasing reports of sexual harassment being filed against health workers.

He said many of such cases are being reviewed by the Medical and Dental Council.

He also said the increasing number of legal actions filed against health facilities and health workers are symptoms of the worrying trend denting the profession’s image.

Dr Serebour also raised further concern about other misconducts, such as the chronic lateness of health workers, absenteeism, and workers leaving without completing their shifts.

He worried that professionalism was diminishing in the health sector and called for a reset to refurbish the profession's image.

GMA demands better working conditions

The Ghana Medical Association said the government must speed up the implementation of agreed conditions of service for its members.

The association has been attributing the poor state of mental well-being among some of its members to their deplorable working environment.

The association has therefore called on the government to improve salaries and benefits, provide car waivers, and ensure the security of tenure and other benefits for members.

The Association's General Secretary, Dr. Richard Salome, emphasised that most members are operating in challenging conditions that require urgent attention.

Speaking in an interview, he explained that some medical workers even have to pay out of pocket for patients to access certain medical services for fear that the said patient may lose their lives.

This, he said, adds an extra financial burden on medical workers and must be addressed.

GMA withdraws from galamsey protest

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Medical Association announced that it would withdraw from Organised Labour's strike against galamsey.

The association said it had no roadmap for industrial action on October 10, although it was in solidarity with the strike.

The GMA further urged all its members not to embark on the strike action and said members must work without interruption.

